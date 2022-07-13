[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too!

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa. 13 July 2022 9:16 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa Teffo, who withdrew as the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed that the presiden... 13 July 2022 6:48 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
View all Politics
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa. 13 July 2022 9:16 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too! The very basics of coding is easy to learn. Watch John Maytham programme a Minecraft character. 13 July 2022 4:14 PM
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi ba... 12 July 2022 11:36 AM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week. 13 July 2022 1:57 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too!

13 July 2022 4:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Coding
computer programming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
programming
Zani Taitz

The very basics of coding is easy to learn. Watch John Maytham programme a Minecraft character.

Coding tutor Zani Taitz reckons anybody can learn to code.

To prove her point, she came to the CapeTalk studios to teach presenter John Maytham.

Maytham accessed Minecraft, a programmable game, via studio.code.org.

There is no need for complicated characters of code, so getting used to stacking commands is easy.

RELATED: Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

Watch the video below:




13 July 2022 4:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Coding
computer programming
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
programming
Zani Taitz

More from Lifestyle

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why you should steer clear of fuel tablets in your tank

13 July 2022 2:23 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to senior engineer and researcher at Sasol Fuels Application Centre  - Adrian Velears about the dangers of using fuel tablets as a hack in order to make fuel last longer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five benefits of a morning workout

13 July 2022 7:54 AM

Africa Melane speaks to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen about the optimal times to exercise according to experts and research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to manage a panic attack

13 July 2022 7:20 AM

Africa Melane spoke to clinical psychologist at Psych Central Christel Roets about how to identify, understand and manage panic attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To fix or to buy? What to do when your car starts giving you problems

13 July 2022 6:26 AM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the managing editor of Double Apex, Sudhir Matai, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Franschhoek Bastille Festival makes a comeback this weekend

12 July 2022 5:40 PM

Darielle Robertson, Bastille Festival Organiser, speaks to Pippa about the upcoming event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Better parenting starts with inner emotional work, says parenting group

12 July 2022 4:46 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Clare Emms, Consciously Connected co-founder, about the benefits of conscious parenting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Playbox allows South Africans to learn skills from celebrities

12 July 2022 10:49 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to co-founders of Playbox, Mark Levy and Natasha Fracchiolla, about the new online platform - which will allow people to watch 10-minute online lessons taught by South Africa's greatest trailblazers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

World Local

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

Business Sport Local

[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Outgoing SACP general secretary Nzimande open to redeployment

13 July 2022 7:36 PM

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA