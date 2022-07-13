[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too!
Coding tutor Zani Taitz reckons anybody can learn to code.
To prove her point, she came to the CapeTalk studios to teach presenter John Maytham.
Maytham accessed Minecraft, a programmable game, via studio.code.org.
There is no need for complicated characters of code, so getting used to stacking commands is easy.
RELATED: Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required
Watch the video below:
