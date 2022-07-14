SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Stellenbosch in the Cape Winelands is hosting the 2022 edition of the global fine wine conference ARENI Live.
The event is ARENI Global's annual think tank, held once each year in a different part of the world.
"It gathers top minds to collectively think about the future of fine wine."
It's a huge honour for South Africa to be hosting an event of this stature comments Bruce Whitfield.
The Money Show talks fine wine with Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes
Ratcliffe says the amount of progress South Africa has made in a short time is "remarkable".
It's really an honour for the South African wine industry and Stellenbosch specifically, just to be given a seat at the table.Mike Ratcliffe, Chair - Stellenbosch Wine Routes
What about complaints that wine exports are dominated by bulk exports and you "can't get a decent price for a good bottle of local wine anywhere"?
This is changing as some wine brands enter the global market independently.
It's a development that's come rather quickly says Ratcliffe, but he wouldn't describe it as standard in the industry.
There are probably five to ten producers in South Africa that are starting to approach the definition of 'fine wine' around the world... but I would say that a large proportion of South African wine still does go out in bulk.Mike Ratcliffe, Chair - Stellenbosch Wine Routes
The best way to change is to start changing and we are seeing change coming at a very fast pace.Mike Ratcliffe, Chair - Stellenbosch Wine Routes
Ratcliffe says the definition of fine wine is an international one and something that gets debated at conferences like ARENI Live.
"It is wine as art."
In general, it's wines that are worth talking about... They're serious, they have a story behind them... The entry point would probably be around $100 - R1 700 or R1 800 a bottle... $10 000 a bottle is not uncommon!Mike Ratcliffe, Chair - Stellenbosch Wine Routes
We think here with a South African rand mindset, but actually what might be expensive in this country is considered exceptional value elsewhere.Mike Ratcliffe, Chair - Stellenbosch Wine Routes
Right now, local wines are catching the attention of the world's top media he says.
Listen to the conversation about South African wine below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/belchonock/belchonock1502/belchonock150207350/36864502-pouring-red-wine-from-bottle-into-glass-with-wooden-wine-casks-on-background.jpg
More from Business
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August
According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt
As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'
Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.Read More
From Ka! to Qashqai, here are SA's worst car names
Lester Kiewit had a chat with marketing analyst - Andrew Frazer and Jonathan Beggs - chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi about the silly names vehicle manufacturers give to cars in the South African market.Read More
SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.Read More
More from Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town
Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.Read More
Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day
Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.Read More
More from Lifestyle
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers
Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.Read More
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape
The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months.Read More
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022
The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.Read More
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company.Read More
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.Read More
Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
Old or young: Ageism and its social impact
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.Read More
2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.Read More
More from World
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist
The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained.Read More
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack
"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"Read More
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.Read More
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?
How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.Read More
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!
July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.Read More
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted
Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week.Read More
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury
John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.Read More
'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the mediaRead More
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago
Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.Read More