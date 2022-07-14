Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:15
Does the theft of fuel really spike after price increase?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at Car magazine
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:45
SA troops in Mozambique. What's been happening?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 10:15
How does load-shedding affect lifts: Lift maintance with GECO lifts
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
Worst car names ever
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Criminals marking your home for burglary, and other urban legends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johnny Kerswill - COO and Executive Security Consultant at Hi-Tech Security
Albert Gryvenstein
Today at 13:20
On the couch - Tiny Owl House
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Allen
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen cell new
Today at 14:50
Music with Guy Buttery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guy Buttery - at ...
No Items to show
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert

14 July 2022 6:37 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Sleeping
Teenagers
lack of sleep
Dr Dale Rae

John Maytham speaks to the director of sleep science at the University of Cape Town, Dr Dale Rae, about the effects of sleeping on young people.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has warned that teenagers must sleep more at night to avoid the effects of chronic sleep deprivation.

The university's director of sleep science, Dr Dale Rae, was in conversation with CapeTalk's John Maytham.

The effects of chronic sleep deprivation includes high blood pressure, heart failure or stroke.

Rae says teens need to sleep more hours to boost mental development.

Teens have quite a big sleep need and you need to understand that on average, the recommendations are that teens need to be sleeping between eight to 10 hours per night.

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - University of Cape Town.

That is likely due to the growth that they are undergoing and a lot has to do with brain development as well.

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - University of Cape Town.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Teens need more sleep to avoid chronic sleep deprivation - Expert




Share this:
