Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has categorised claims by controversial advocate Malesela Teffo as mischievous and harmful to the standing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's office.
Teffo, who withdrew as the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed that the president was behind his dramatic arrest in April.
The advocate was apprehended in the High Court in Pretoria just minutes after representing his clients in that very court room.
His own trial is set to begin in the Johannesburg Regional Court next month.
Throughout the trial, Teffo has not held back in dropping the names of senior politicians and police officers, making various claims about an alleged cover-up of the real perpetrators of Meyiwa’s murder.
On Tuesday, as he dramatically announced his withdrawal from the matter, he dropped the name of the president.
“On 28 April, when I was arrested before your court, the plan was hatched in the office of the president.”
But the Presidency has refuted these claims, saying they were unsubstantiated and baseless.
Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, Advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims. The Presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of Advocate Teffo.”
When asked to produce proof of these claims, Teffo said he would during a media briefing but would not give details on when that would be.
This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa
