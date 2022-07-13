Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa. 13 July 2022 9:16 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa Teffo, who withdrew as the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed that the presiden... 13 July 2022 6:48 PM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back... 13 July 2022 3:08 PM
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details. 13 July 2022 6:20 AM
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?' Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview. 12 July 2022 7:23 PM
View all Politics
'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa. 13 July 2022 9:16 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury' 'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 13 July 2022 7:27 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too! The very basics of coding is easy to learn. Watch John Maytham programme a Minecraft character. 13 July 2022 4:14 PM
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023 Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the poss... 12 July 2022 1:56 PM
Springboks coach Nienaber makes 11 changes for series decider against Wales Nienaber named a new-look backline featuring the versatile Damian Willemse at fullback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi ba... 12 July 2022 11:36 AM
View all Sport
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theat... 11 July 2022 9:45 AM
'Everything is connected': Pianist Abdullah Ibrahim on life and music Lester Kiewit spoke to Abdullah Ibrahim about the AI M7 Communities project. 8 July 2022 4:03 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope? How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers. 13 July 2022 2:27 PM
Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight! July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm. 13 July 2022 2:17 PM
Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week. 13 July 2022 1:57 PM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. 11 July 2022 11:25 AM
I refuse to criminalise abortion: US attorney Refilwe speaks to Douglas County district attorney, Suzanne Valdez, about not prosecuting women seeking abortions. 8 July 2022 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

13 July 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it

Until global travel allowed for rapid movement between countries, there was not much reason to want to buy something that you did not want to pay the same duties as the locals pay.

The first scenario came from the early and wealthy travellers making use of the transatlantic flights that would require refuelling stops between the US and European destinations in 1947.

Brendan O’Regan

Shannon Airport in Ireland is on the west of the country and a useful stop after the long Atlantic crossing or the last chance to fill up ahead of making the trip the other way.

Given that passengers were not planning on visiting Ireland, the airport operator Brendan O'Regan challenged the need to charge them the taxes that locals paid. It was agreed that he could waive the taxes and so passengers could buy the basics and luxuries while at the airport. It did not take long to realise that the demand was for the luxury items and that has remained the same until today with perfume, alcohol, tobacco products and jewellery being the most popular items. Electronics are now also a regular on that list.

O’Regan made the most of the effect of making sales that would have been missed by offering the duty free price, he also pioneered the idea of creating a space to allow industry to operate without taxes which became the model for free trade zones.

He also developed the plan for Shannon to focus on its tourist and aviation abilities; this focus was adopted for other parts of Ireland too.

Shannon is close to Limerick and so in his honour I offer:

There once was a man named Bren,
Who lived more in the future than then.
By saving on tax, he pushed sales to the max
And invented Duty Free shopping, Amen.

His efforts to improve the Irish economy saw him awarded numerous awards.

He may have been the first to pioneer duty free shopping, but there would be another to push the envelope on duty free shopping and benefit Ireland greatly in the process.

Charles Feeney

An American with Irish heritage, Charles Feeney is a classic entrepreneur, constantly looking for an opportunity to make a buck.

His early efforts were to supply duty free alcohol and tobacco products to US sailors when their ships docked at harbours in Asian ports. He expanded to Hong Kong and founded his company Duty Free Shoppers which is known as DFS and is the 6th largest duty free retailer globally.

The breakthrough deal was a classic piece of being in the right place at the right time and having a good chunk of luck.

In the early 1960s there were quite a few products not available for sale in Japan, typically many types of perfume, alcohol and tobacco products. At the same time the popularity for travel outside Japan was growing and Hawaii was the popular destination. Feeney’s Duty Free Shopping company won the contract to run the duty free shop at Hawaii’s International Airport and thanks to the volume of visitors and their demand for the classic duty free products saw the company do very well and expand its operations to many other airports and countries.

Rather than sit on his fortune, Feeney secretly gave it away.

First to his alma mater Cornell University and then thanks to his Irish heritage to educational institutions in Ireland too including Limerick University.

So, of course he will need a limerick too.

There is a man named Chuck,
Who’s better than most making a buck
His efforts made billions, his work helps millions
Not bad considering he said it's just luck.

Ireland was a small economy at the time and while it is is now the preferred home for many high tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple, it is thanks to the donations by Charles Feeney that started the investment in the Irish tertiary institutions to train a generation of graduates that would be the work force needed by Silicon Valley in Europe.

His decision early on to donate his entire ownership in DFS to his charitable foundation and to require that those that receive donations not disclose who it was from are not what you would expect from someone who has donated about $8 billion.

Feeney is now 91 and arranged his giving so that his foundation completed giving away his fortune in 2020.

He helped Bill Gates and Warren Buffett create the Giving Pledge and is a proponent of giving while living, rather than leaving his wealth to be given away after he is dead.

He has enjoyed and thrived building his business, but he has relished the chance to tackle some massive issues like education and see its impact. He has donated to healthcare in Vietnam and worked to bring peace in Northern Ireland, by bridging the gap between the parties and assisting US authorities work as intermediaries.

To make such a success in business is an incredible achievement, to do so again with his philanthropy is exceptional.

Warren Buffet said having the right heroes is important to your success and he counts Feeney as one of his heroes.

South Africa benefited to the tune of about $400 million including the refurbishment of the Constitutional Court site, new faculties for tertiary institutions like the University of the Western Cape and funding for organisations like the Treatment Action Campaign.

Incredible to think that South Africans efforts to shift governments thinking about how to tackle HIV came from committed activists and the sale of oversize chocolates and perfume.

Does that make Duty Free a noble pursuit?

Duty Free shopping might seem like an easy way to save a few coins on the cost of your favourite vice, but it plays a critical role in tourism and air travel in particular.

While governments might give up the revenue from sales, it generates good profit for the airport and the airlines that operate from it.

Those revenues allow the airports to lower the fees it charges for aircraft to use the airport which makes flights to the destination cheaper and not requiring that country’s taxpayers to foot the bill to make things pleasant for tourists.

But they are not guaranteed to print money either, large airports need big stores and because planes land and leave at all times of the day or night, you need staff to work in the shops effectively 24 hours a day.

London’s Heathrow recently had to put a limit of 100 000 passengers per day to manage the volume of people that have opted to travel again even as the airports themselves struggle to get the staff to manage all the services to ensure the airport runs smoothly. Among the many people we don’t think too much about are those who sell us those sealed bags that will become future parties or special presents for loved ones.

I recently had an eight hour layover in Doha, which has a large and very luxurious duty free shopping area at their massive terminal. I was able to buy designer brands at midnight on a Sunday morning thanks to their round-the-clock staffing, not that I could afford it. I could order a cup of Harrods tea at 1am in their luxurious tea room before needing to board rather than having to find a lonely vending machine to get a warm drink.

The pandemic caused havoc for everyone, but especially for the travel industry. Many brands had to manage a large staff complement and billions in inventory while the airports stood empty or if they simply let their staff go they are now facing a very difficult task of trying to lure them back. The crowds are returning, presenting as much of a challenge for how to deal with the sudden surge in demand as it was a challenge to deal with the massive drop.

And for all the potential for discounts, the margins are challenged by ever improving online options that can offer the same variety and at almost the same and sometimes better cost.

I have noted from my recent few international trips, that the best savings are on rarely bought luxuries like perfume and some special edition bottles of alcohol, which is often best bought once you arrive back in South Africa.

There is no question that duty free shopping has been a highlight for many travellers and has made a significant contribution to the airports and businesses that have operated it. It does appear though that it will lose some of its magic as it becomes just another retail opportunity in a sea of retail opportunities that are constantly looking to offer us a great deal.

So before that happens, take a moment when you next get the chance to travel internationally to spare a thought for the genius insight to create duty free shopping and the wonderful memories it has created to start or end so many once in a lifetime trips.


This article first appeared on 702 : Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile




13 July 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral

15 June 2022 7:15 PM

A cancer treatment that uses a virus to target and infect cancer cells

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not

8 June 2022 7:15 PM

South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love is a four-letter word, so is data

1 June 2022 7:15 PM

Online dating is destined to become the most popular for younger generations

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Geoengineering - a climate get out of jail or risk to all humanity?

25 May 2022 7:15 PM

We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does South Africa need China to save Eskom?

19 May 2022 9:45 AM

The answer is a definitive yes and an absolute no.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When and why countries declare war

11 May 2022 7:15 PM

Most would say the fighting in Ukraine is a war, but Russia doesn’t, at least not yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix, the rebels, are under attack as the empire strikes back

4 May 2022 7:15 PM

Lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the streaming wars means for us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started

20 April 2022 7:15 PM

Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

War and peace - what conflict does for innovation

13 April 2022 7:15 PM

It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progress

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

World Local

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

Business Sport Local

[WATCH] John Maytham learns to code – and YOU can too!

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Outgoing SACP general secretary Nzimande open to redeployment

13 July 2022 7:36 PM

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA