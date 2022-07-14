How 'real' are James Webb Telescopic images?
NASA recently released a number of images of a cluster of galaxies.
The images were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope's satellite radar imaging - a venture that cost NASA $10 billion to make.
Some of the clusters of galaxies which have been captured are 4.6 billion light years away - the oldest galaxies ever seen by human eyes.
The extent of the detail in these images has left the world in awe of its beauty, but some questions have arisen as to how real they are.
Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, Carl Lindemann said that though visual analogies of these images are aesthetically pleasing, they may not be entirely accurate.
The artistic touch-ups used to build the aesthetic quality of the image turn what is remarkably scientific into something more accessible and inviting for the general public.
This is akin to what people do when playing around with the white balance to adjust the colour balancing when taking images on a digital camera - effectively using poetic licensing to turn a cluster of dots taken through inferred imaging into a universal crowd pleaser.
The scientific data is one thing, but they also want to be a crowd pleaser! As a US citizen, it was some of my tax dollars that payed into the $10 billion for this thing, so, I want to be pleased!Carl Lindemann, member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
The fact that it can actually turn these distant galaxies into grains of sand and make them out is an extraordinary achievement, There is, let's call it, poetic license...to some of the images.Carl Lindemann, member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa
Listen to the full interview above.
More from Lifestyle
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers
Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.Read More
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape
The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months.Read More
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022
The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.Read More
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company.Read More
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.Read More
Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
Old or young: Ageism and its social impact
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.Read More
2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.Read More