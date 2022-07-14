Old Mutual liable for R1.7bn lost to widows, orphans - court rules
Old Mutual is found wanting by the law.
This comes 18 years after the Fidentia scandal, where it was discovered that Arthur Brown had defrauded millions of rands from widows and orphans.
The ruling in the case was that Old Mutual's Unit Trust Managers were liable for the R1.7 billion loss that the victims suffered.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to attorney and director at Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc. Fraser Van der Watt, who represented the Living Hands Umbrella Trust, a group of victims seeking justice.
The victims, in this case, were all members of the Living Hands Umbrella Trust, which managed funds on behalf of the beneficiaries of the deceased members of the Mineworkers Provident Fund.
On the death of a member of this fund, their death benefit would be paid into the trust and a monthly sum would be paid out to the beneficiary.
In 2004, Old Mutual was the asset manager appointed to the trust.
In October that year, Fidentia, which was run by Brown, bought a trust administration company called Matco, and shortly after this Fidentia employees handed over letters to Old Mutual saying they had been appointed as the new portfolio managers.
Old Mutual responded, pointing out a few red flags in the way the matter was approached, but after some back-and-forth discussions, R1.3 billion was paid out by Old Mutual to Matco.
Over the next few years, almost all of that money was used up and stolen by Fidentia personnel according to Van der Watt.
Our case is simply that, had Old Mutual done the correct thing, had they reported to the authorities, the authorities would have gotten involved and they would have stopped the process and the money wouldn’t have been transferred over and therefore, the money wouldn’t have been stolen by Fidentia.Fraser Van der Watt, attorney and director at Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc.
According to Van der Watt this ruling is not only important for the victims but also for future cases as it has determined that financial institutions have a duty of care when dealing with money on behalf of beneficiaries.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
