Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:15
Does the theft of fuel really spike after price increase?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Editor at Car magazine
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:45
SA troops in Mozambique. What's been happening?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Stupart - Director at African Defence Review
Today at 10:15
How does load-shedding affect lifts: Lift maintance with GECO lifts
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
Worst car names ever
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Criminals marking your home for burglary, and other urban legends
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Johnny Kerswill - COO and Executive Security Consultant at Hi-Tech Security
Albert Gryvenstein
Today at 13:20
On the couch - Tiny Owl House
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Allen
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - Gardening with Cherise Viljoen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cherise Viljoen cell new
Today at 14:50
Music with Guy Buttery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Guy Buttery - at ...
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Old Mutual liable for R1.7bn lost to widows, orphans - court rules

14 July 2022 8:36 AM
by Keely Goodall
Refilwe Moloto spoke to attorney and director at Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc. Fraser Van der Watt, who represented the Living Hands Umbrella Trust, a group of victims seeking justice.

Old Mutual is found wanting by the law.

This comes 18 years after the Fidentia scandal, where it was discovered that Arthur Brown had defrauded millions of rands from widows and orphans.

The ruling in the case was that Old Mutual's Unit Trust Managers were liable for the R1.7 billion loss that the victims suffered.

The victims, in this case, were all members of the Living Hands Umbrella Trust, which managed funds on behalf of the beneficiaries of the deceased members of the Mineworkers Provident Fund.

On the death of a member of this fund, their death benefit would be paid into the trust and a monthly sum would be paid out to the beneficiary.

In 2004, Old Mutual was the asset manager appointed to the trust.

In October that year, Fidentia, which was run by Brown, bought a trust administration company called Matco, and shortly after this Fidentia employees handed over letters to Old Mutual saying they had been appointed as the new portfolio managers.

Old Mutual responded, pointing out a few red flags in the way the matter was approached, but after some back-and-forth discussions, R1.3 billion was paid out by Old Mutual to Matco.

Over the next few years, almost all of that money was used up and stolen by Fidentia personnel according to Van der Watt.

Our case is simply that, had Old Mutual done the correct thing, had they reported to the authorities, the authorities would have gotten involved and they would have stopped the process and the money wouldn’t have been transferred over and therefore, the money wouldn’t have been stolen by Fidentia.

Fraser Van der Watt, attorney and director at Knowles Husain Lindsay Inc.

According to Van der Watt this ruling is not only important for the victims but also for future cases as it has determined that financial institutions have a duty of care when dealing with money on behalf of beneficiaries.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.




AfriForum's court bid: Renew driver's licences every 10 years

14 July 2022 8:23 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, Reiner Duvenage, about the lobby group heading to court over plans to do away with the five-year validity of a driving licence in South Africa.

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Meyiwa trial: Presidency disputes Teffo’s ‘mischievous’ claims against Ramaphosa

13 July 2022 6:48 PM

Teffo, who withdrew as the legal representative for four of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, has claimed that the president was behind his dramatic arrest in April.

F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling

13 July 2022 3:52 PM

"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

13 July 2022 3:08 PM

Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.

How does immigration contribute to society?

13 July 2022 2:21 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to labour migration specialist for Eastern and Southern Africa at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) - Theo Sparreboom, and senior researcher with the African Centre for Migration and Society at Wits Prof Loren Landau about how immigration benefits society.

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Delft mom of four shot dead, suspects still at large

13 July 2022 1:42 PM

Police have confirmed that the unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Are you a secret millionaire? R3 million winning ticket bought in WC unclaimed

13 July 2022 11:22 AM

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday are: 13, 21, 31, 32, 39, 46 and the bonus ball is 40

