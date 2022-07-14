RICA law still abused despite 'unconstitutional' ConCourt ruling





-Zondo Commission found the 2021 ConCourt order on RICA was not enough to combat illegal surveillance

-The special designated Rica judge is under-resourced

-Alleged corruption and lack of funding in the office of the inspector-general of intelligence

© psodaz/123rf.com

While South African law makes it permissible for intelligence officials to use telecoms interception, much of this is still being done illegally.

Lawmakers have three years to amend the legislation that regulates the interception of private communication.

This comes after the Constitutional Court found that parts of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act 70 of 2002 (RICA) were unconstitutional.

The court found that RICA did not fully comply with the rights to privacy, legal privilege and the right of access to courts.

But recently, the Zondo Commission investigating state capture found the rewrite ordered by the ConCourt was not enough to combat illegal surveillance.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Heidi Swart, investigative journalist at the Daily Maverick, on the impact of the state capture findings on the amendments to RICA after the apex court ruling 18 months ago.

If intelligence officials want to listen in to your cellphone, they have to approach a special designated Rica judge to get permission. This is then taken to the cellphone service provider, who gives them access. But that judge is overworked and the system is very slow. It's emerged this judge has no real way of verifying that the information the police or intelligence officials are providing is true. It means some officials can jippo the system. So they need more resources. Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist

Another problem is the capacity of the inspector-general of intelligence. Complaints around illegal spying can be lodged with this office and should be investigated.

However, the Zondo Commission has found this office is plagued by corruption and is struggling due to a lack of funding.

The third issue is the joint standing committee on intelligence in Parliament, which is meant to serve as an oversight committee monitoring corrupt expenditure. This committee does not allow for public access and minutes are not published, which makes transparency and openness nearly impossible.

There's no way we know if they're doing their job. And it emerged during the Zondo Commission that they were not managing to keep the intelligence services in line. Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist

Swart believes intelligence departments are deliberating covering up public information under the guise of national security.

The problem with that is that they can use that to cover up anything. The parliamentary committee that's meant to be accountable to the public meets in secret and becomes parts of the intelligence service's secrecy charade. Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist

The concern is that illegal surveillance can have disastrous consequences.

One example is how the phone of the Western Cape's top police detective lieutenant-colonel Charl Kinnear was tracked by those conspiring to kill him, which eventually led to his murder.

Phone tapping and phone tracing is an important tool for the police in legitimate crime fighting. It's a powerful tool and we can really bring criminals to book but it's being misused. Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist

Swart's recommendation is that the Rica judge gets more resources and the inspector-general of intelligence should seek funds elsewhere.

