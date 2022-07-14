RICA law still abused despite 'unconstitutional' ConCourt ruling

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company. 15 July 2022 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

RICA law still abused despite 'unconstitutional' ConCourt ruling

14 July 2022 9:19 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Rica Act
illegal surveillance
intelligence officials

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Heidi Swart, investigative journalist at the Daily Maverick, on the impact of the state capture findings on the amendments to the RICA Act after the apex court ruling 18 months ago.

-Zondo Commission found the 2021 ConCourt order on RICA was not enough to combat illegal surveillance

-The special designated Rica judge is under-resourced

-Alleged corruption and lack of funding in the office of the inspector-general of intelligence

_

© psodaz/123rf.com

While South African law makes it permissible for intelligence officials to use telecoms interception, much of this is still being done illegally.

Lawmakers have three years to amend the legislation that regulates the interception of private communication.

This comes after the Constitutional Court found that parts of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act 70 of 2002 (RICA) were unconstitutional.

The court found that RICA did not fully comply with the rights to privacy, legal privilege and the right of access to courts.

But recently, the Zondo Commission investigating state capture found the rewrite ordered by the ConCourt was not enough to combat illegal surveillance.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Heidi Swart, investigative journalist at the Daily Maverick, on the impact of the state capture findings on the amendments to RICA after the apex court ruling 18 months ago.

If intelligence officials want to listen in to your cellphone, they have to approach a special designated Rica judge to get permission. This is then taken to the cellphone service provider, who gives them access. But that judge is overworked and the system is very slow. It's emerged this judge has no real way of verifying that the information the police or intelligence officials are providing is true. It means some officials can jippo the system. So they need more resources.

Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist 

Another problem is the capacity of the inspector-general of intelligence. Complaints around illegal spying can be lodged with this office and should be investigated.

However, the Zondo Commission has found this office is plagued by corruption and is struggling due to a lack of funding.

The third issue is the joint standing committee on intelligence in Parliament, which is meant to serve as an oversight committee monitoring corrupt expenditure. This committee does not allow for public access and minutes are not published, which makes transparency and openness nearly impossible.

There's no way we know if they're doing their job. And it emerged during the Zondo Commission that they were not managing to keep the intelligence services in line.

Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist 

Swart believes intelligence departments are deliberating covering up public information under the guise of national security.

The problem with that is that they can use that to cover up anything. The parliamentary committee that's meant to be accountable to the public meets in secret and becomes parts of the intelligence service's secrecy charade.

Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist 

The concern is that illegal surveillance can have disastrous consequences.

One example is how the phone of the Western Cape's top police detective lieutenant-colonel Charl Kinnear was tracked by those conspiring to kill him, which eventually led to his murder.

Phone tapping and phone tracing is an important tool for the police in legitimate crime fighting. It's a powerful tool and we can really bring criminals to book but it's being misused.

Heidi Swart, Daily Maverick investigative journalist 

Swart's recommendation is that the Rica judge gets more resources and the inspector-general of intelligence should seek funds elsewhere.

Scroll up for audio.




14 July 2022 9:19 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Rica Act
illegal surveillance
intelligence officials

More from Local

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

17 July 2022 2:46 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View

17 July 2022 12:49 PM

Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO

16 July 2022 5:02 PM

Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town

16 July 2022 3:02 PM

Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

16 July 2022 2:39 PM

The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

16 July 2022 2:34 PM

Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plant poachers arrested for illegally harvesting indigenous plants in Cape Town

16 July 2022 2:11 PM

Field rangers at the Tygerberg Nature Reserve managed to apprehend poachers who were illegally removing bulbs and indigenous plants from one of the hiking trails.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 68.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 9:39 AM

Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry

15 July 2022 10:45 AM

News24 parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, speaks to Refilwe about the week's parliamentary impeachment inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga

14 July 2022 7:14 PM

Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SACP congress delegates push back against Ramaphosa's address

14 July 2022 3:06 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana, Eyewitness News senior political reporter - on the SACP's 15th national congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpofu to call President to impeachment hearings

14 July 2022 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter, Kgomotso Modise about day four of the parliamentary hearings into the Public Protector's fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

Local

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

Local

EWN Highlights

Another deadly shooting in Lenasia leaves at least 3 dead

17 July 2022 12:02 PM

Gender equality activist who fought against sexism, patriarchy - EFF on Duarte

17 July 2022 11:50 AM

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA