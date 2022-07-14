Return of exhibitions, a boost to SA's economy
After two years of lockdown and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sectors of the economy are slowly starting to see a return to normalcy.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the former chairperson and current board member of AAXO, the Association of African Exhibition Organisers, Projeni Pather about the return of exhibitions and how this industry benefits the South African economy.
While there have been a few exhibitions around the country so far this year, they are not nearly up to the pre-pandemic level.
Exhibitions can have a significant impact on the economy and directly benefit the tourism industry of the host city.
People underestimate the impact of an exhibition... When we bring visitors and exhibitors into that city, those people need accommodation, they need air travel, and they participate in the economy.Projeni Pather, former chairperson and current board member of AAXO, the Association of African Exhibition Organisers
In addition to this initial benefit according to Pather, business tourism often leads to leisure tourism which can have long-term benefits for the economy.
After a difficult period across all sectors, the country can look forward to potential industry growth and economic benefit as we start to see a return to pre-pandemic levels of business.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155524070_the-concept-of-economic-growth-in-republic-of-south-africa-hand-holds-a-bag-with-money-and-an-upward.html?vti=lo5j9zw0acdt684scg-1-99
