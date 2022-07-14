Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'
There's nothing better than a cooling dip on a scorching summer day in Cape Town or, for the brave among us, a bracing swim in winter.
And where better to make a splash than in one of the city's many tidal pools?
Well, two of the best-loved spots have just been named on CNN Traveller's '14 prettiest ocean pools in the world' list.
Milton Tidal pool on Milton Beach in Sea Point and Camps Bay Tidal Pool next to Camps Bay Beach, have both made it onto the list, alongside other top swimming spots in Sydney, Madiera, Saint-Marlo and even Margate in the UK.
Check out the stunning pics below of Milton and Camps Bay tidal pools.
Camps Bay Tidal Pool, Camps Bay Beach - Camps Bay
Milton Tidal Pool, Milton Beach - Seapoint
It seems though that the photo bods at CNN Traveller may have got their pools mixed up - posting this picture of Maiden Cove Pool 2 instead of Camps Bay Tidal pool.
Both offer stunning swimming and photo opportunities though!
What's YOUR favorite tidal pool in Cape Town? Tag us in your tidal pool pics @CapeTalk on Instgram
RELATED: Beach clean-up team making waves at Cape Town tidal pool
RELATED:Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year
