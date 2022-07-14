Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first





With the ever-increasing cost of living, South Africans are finding themselves falling further into a debt trap.

Many households spend more than three-quarters of their income on debt, which means far less to spend on anything else.

People are saving far less money, because of the rising cost of debt.

If you find that you are financially stable enough to start paying off mountains of debt, start with a full assessment of your monthly expenses.

Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.

Some retailers have short-term and medium-term debt, which offers you zero interest if the debt is settled in a specific period. So try to pay this off in a short space of time to increase your disposable income. Godfrey Charane, financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management

Once you've done that, you're able to preserve more money to look at investments. If all is spent on debt, it exposes you to much higher risk. Godfrey Charane, financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management

As part of your monthly income, it's vital to plan for retirement and saving for a rainy day. But what happens when you have to choose between your debts and investments? The best approach is to pay off the debt first, to manage stress levels.

It's difficult as we are going through uncertain times. People have been retrenched and had salary deductions. If you pay your debt first, you can preserve your funds for the future. Godfrey Charane, financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management

