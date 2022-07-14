Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company. 15 July 2022 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first

14 July 2022 9:57 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Debt
Savings
expenses

Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.

With the ever-increasing cost of living, South Africans are finding themselves falling further into a debt trap.

Many households spend more than three-quarters of their income on debt, which means far less to spend on anything else.

People are saving far less money, because of the rising cost of debt.

If you find that you are financially stable enough to start paying off mountains of debt, start with a full assessment of your monthly expenses.

Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.

Some retailers have short-term and medium-term debt, which offers you zero interest if the debt is settled in a specific period. So try to pay this off in a short space of time to increase your disposable income.

Godfrey Charane, financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management

Once you've done that, you're able to preserve more money to look at investments. If all is spent on debt, it exposes you to much higher risk.

Godfrey Charane, financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management

As part of your monthly income, it's vital to plan for retirement and saving for a rainy day. But what happens when you have to choose between your debts and investments? The best approach is to pay off the debt first, to manage stress levels.

It's difficult as we are going through uncertain times. People have been retrenched and had salary deductions. If you pay your debt first, you can preserve your funds for the future.

Godfrey Charane, financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management

Scroll up for the audio.




14 July 2022 9:57 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Debt
Savings
expenses

More from Business

Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis

15 July 2022 5:52 PM

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

15 July 2022 2:58 PM

According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable

15 July 2022 6:46 AM

CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

14 July 2022 9:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt

14 July 2022 7:29 PM

As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:15 PM

Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Ka! to Qashqai, here are SA's worst car names

14 July 2022 1:17 PM

Lester Kiewit had a chat with marketing analyst - Andrew Frazer and Jonathan Beggs - chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi about the silly names vehicle manufacturers give to cars in the South African market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

14 July 2022 10:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

Local

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

Local

EWN Highlights

Another deadly shooting in Lenasia leaves at least 3 dead

17 July 2022 12:02 PM

Gender equality activist who fought against sexism, patriarchy - EFF on Duarte

17 July 2022 11:50 AM

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA