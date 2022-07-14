SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company. 15 July 2022 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

14 July 2022 10:20 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
automotive industry
Electric Vehicles (EV)
green paper

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.
  • SA needs to transform its automotive industry.
  • The local automotive sector is falling behind in the global production of electric vehicles.
  • Government must be clear on its strategy to advance the sector into the future.

_

© kinwun/123rf.com

South Africa is falling behind the rest of the globe in the production of electric vehicles (EVs). That's the view of one expert, as government discusses its draft green paper on the advancement of EVs and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in South Africa. The Green Paper aims to develop framework that will see a long-term automotive industry transformation policy.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of EVs in the country.

The world is moving 10 times faster than South Africa. The automotive industry is 125 years old. The first car was produced in 1876 and that vehicle has been powered through internal combustion. That era has come and gone. The future of the industry is going to change faster in the next 10 years than it will in the last 100. We need to catch up to what the rest of the world is doing.

Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director

According to Mabasa, 64% of vehicle customers are not South African and vehicles are exported to 152 markets around the world. The sector could be in for tough times, with the UK and European market warning it will stop buying vehicles in the next few years.

South Africa has to move very quickly if we still want to keep that 64% of the market.

Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director

Governments around the world will have to make clear pronouncements in relation to how it will support the evolution of the vehicle industry.

Our government needs to relook at its programme in order to produce the vehicles we need for local consumption and the export customer, that brings in more than R207 billion in export earnings. The manner in which the automotive industry works around the globe is that companies cannot work on their own. They must work in tandem with the government.

Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director

Government programmes are designed to help us bring down the cost of buying vehicles. Buying new vehicles for South Africans is very expensive, because of the high tax burden on the vehicles. For a brand new vehicle, 42% of that car goes to government in taxes. We as the producers only take 58%.

Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director

The automotive industry is finalising the comprehensive skills gap analysis, which helps the sector to understand the current skills set and how many of those skills will become obsolete. This research will assess what skills will be required in the next decade and how this can be prepared for the future.

Programmes at universities in South Africa are increasingly becoming irrelevant. They're not positioning the students to solve the problems of the future. We need to update the curriculum so that new students are able to learn new skills that are already in place in other markets around the world.

Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director

Scroll up for the interview.




14 July 2022 10:20 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
automotive industry
Electric Vehicles (EV)
green paper

More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier

Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on

8 July 2022 6:21 PM

Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

7 July 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?

7 July 2022 6:34 AM

John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to keep the lights on amid load shedding

6 July 2022 7:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?

5 July 2022 1:13 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'

14 June 2022 10:54 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'

7 June 2022 10:24 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study

2 June 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy regulator OKs South Africa’s first two privately-owned solar projects

31 May 2022 10:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Sola Group CEO Dom Wills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

Local

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

Local

EWN Highlights

Another deadly shooting in Lenasia leaves at least 3 dead

17 July 2022 12:02 PM

Gender equality activist who fought against sexism, patriarchy - EFF on Duarte

17 July 2022 11:50 AM

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA