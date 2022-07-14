SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa
- SA needs to transform its automotive industry.
- The local automotive sector is falling behind in the global production of electric vehicles.
- Government must be clear on its strategy to advance the sector into the future.
_
South Africa is falling behind the rest of the globe in the production of electric vehicles (EVs). That's the view of one expert, as government discusses its draft green paper on the advancement of EVs and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in South Africa. The Green Paper aims to develop framework that will see a long-term automotive industry transformation policy.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of EVs in the country.
The world is moving 10 times faster than South Africa. The automotive industry is 125 years old. The first car was produced in 1876 and that vehicle has been powered through internal combustion. That era has come and gone. The future of the industry is going to change faster in the next 10 years than it will in the last 100. We need to catch up to what the rest of the world is doing.Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director
According to Mabasa, 64% of vehicle customers are not South African and vehicles are exported to 152 markets around the world. The sector could be in for tough times, with the UK and European market warning it will stop buying vehicles in the next few years.
South Africa has to move very quickly if we still want to keep that 64% of the market.Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director
Governments around the world will have to make clear pronouncements in relation to how it will support the evolution of the vehicle industry.
Our government needs to relook at its programme in order to produce the vehicles we need for local consumption and the export customer, that brings in more than R207 billion in export earnings. The manner in which the automotive industry works around the globe is that companies cannot work on their own. They must work in tandem with the government.Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director
Government programmes are designed to help us bring down the cost of buying vehicles. Buying new vehicles for South Africans is very expensive, because of the high tax burden on the vehicles. For a brand new vehicle, 42% of that car goes to government in taxes. We as the producers only take 58%.Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director
The automotive industry is finalising the comprehensive skills gap analysis, which helps the sector to understand the current skills set and how many of those skills will become obsolete. This research will assess what skills will be required in the next decade and how this can be prepared for the future.
Programmes at universities in South Africa are increasingly becoming irrelevant. They're not positioning the students to solve the problems of the future. We need to update the curriculum so that new students are able to learn new skills that are already in place in other markets around the world.Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120583792_electric-vehicle-changing-on-street-parking-with-graphical-user-interface-future-ev-car-concept.html?vti=neyw3rw3h13qe3s7vi-1-1
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?
John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.Read More
How to keep the lights on amid load shedding
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More