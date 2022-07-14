New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack





New York is airing public service announcements advising residents on how to survive a nuclear attack in the city.

“So, there’s been a nuclear attack,” the announcer states, a bit too calmly.

“Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.”

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

RELATED: We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN

The announcer provides advice that seems more than a bit futile: get inside fast, stay inside, and stay tuned for more information.

New Yorkers are warned against hiding near windows and to get rid of all outer clothing “to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body”.

She then ends with “All right? You’ve got this.”

No, it is not alright. New York has been nuked.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:08).

New York City residents are used to all kinds of things… but nuclear war? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent