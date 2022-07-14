'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company. 15 July 2022 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist

14 July 2022 11:54 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained.

About 1,200 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops have been deployed to war-torn Mozambique under Operation Vikela.

This is according to John Stupart, military and defence journalist, who spoke to Lester Kiewit about media coverage in Mozambique.

Stupart said the lack of media coverage is because the SANDF does not embrace the media outside of PR invites, which makes it difficult to cover and cast a critical light on the SADC operation.

The insurgents are unrelenting, and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, he explained.

Stupart said this is due to a large Rwandan presence over a smaller Southern African Development Community (SADC) and SANDF collective, which has half of their manpower.

Basically, in a nutshell, we are where we were over a year ago, if not worse. The insurgents have now attacked further south than ever before, they are actively conducting violent attacks – beheading guards and what not.

John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

The military journalist said the SANDF can’t counter the insurgency anymore as they are under resourced in the very expensive long-term battle.

The SANDF is now notoriously under resourced, under equipped and understaffed to actually carry out the kind of insurgency operation that we need here.

John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

Listen to the full audio for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
