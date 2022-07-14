'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist





About 1,200 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops have been deployed to war-torn Mozambique under Operation Vikela.

This is according to John Stupart, military and defence journalist, who spoke to Lester Kiewit about media coverage in Mozambique.

Stupart said the lack of media coverage is because the SANDF does not embrace the media outside of PR invites, which makes it difficult to cover and cast a critical light on the SADC operation.

The insurgents are unrelenting, and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, he explained.

Stupart said this is due to a large Rwandan presence over a smaller Southern African Development Community (SADC) and SANDF collective, which has half of their manpower.

Basically, in a nutshell, we are where we were over a year ago, if not worse. The insurgents have now attacked further south than ever before, they are actively conducting violent attacks – beheading guards and what not. John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

The military journalist said the SANDF can’t counter the insurgency anymore as they are under resourced in the very expensive long-term battle.

The SANDF is now notoriously under resourced, under equipped and understaffed to actually carry out the kind of insurgency operation that we need here. John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

Listen to the full audio for more.