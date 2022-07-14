Calling Cape artists - apply for coveted place on skills development programme





Applications are now open for emerging local artists to take part in the City of Cape Town's Emerging Artists programme.

There are only 25 spots available and the deadline for applications is 25 July 2022.

The City runs various workshops throughout the year, as part of the programme which are designed to give under-resourced artists from previously disadvantaged backgrounds the opportunity to gain experience and exposure, showcase their talent and sell their work.

The Emerging Artists Programme is aimed primarily at Cape Town-based artists who’ve not had the benefit of resources, training and exposure as a result of historic inequality and under-development. City of Cape Town

The exhibition will open on 9 August at the V&A Waterfront and run until 22 August.

This latest programme will form part of FAME Week Africa, taking place from 24-26 August and the focus of the exhibition is Women’s Month.

Criteria:

The programme is open to any emerging artist who is based in Cape Town and who either paints, sculpts or draws.

There is no age limit.

Workshops are held at various venues across the city during evenings and weekends. All sessions are compulsory.

For more information or to request an application, email emerging@capetown.gov.za

