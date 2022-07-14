Buy or Bite? Kanye West's new Yeezy Sulfur sneaker sets Twitter ablaze
Say what you want about Kanye West and his many, many controversies, but you can never say that he's boring.
The multi-disciplinary icon has set Twitter ablaze once again after the announcement of his Yeezy Sulfur sneaker on Monday, with a peculiar design that has left many comparing it to uncooked pasta, amongst other things.
After Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) posted an image of the shoe on their Twitter account, the Twittersphere went wild with numerous posts sharing images of what they thought the sneaker looked like or reminded them of.
These hilariously include images of gnocchi, dumplings, dim sum, pot stickers, butter curls in a bowl and yellow banana candies.
i come thru with the damn gnocchis on https://t.co/G8L6Bw3LdH— 𝖊𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖔𝖓 (Fetid/Rotted/Cursed) (@two40footslabs) July 11, 2022
The pleats on these dumplings are insane. https://t.co/xARgQlsUe1— Jon Kung (@ChefJonKung) July 13, 2022
I'll have them, but only if they come with the soy and rice vinegar dip. I'm not keen on the sweet chilli. pic.twitter.com/7cJqvw17yn— Dinky Frinkbuster (@SkipMcGowan) July 11, 2022
July 11, 2022
Raw French cruller doughnut ass unfolded ravioli lookin ass unfrosted sugar cookie ass Pillsbury biscuit dough lookin ass shoes https://t.co/sSTZYprztO— 🌻BI-FURIOUS HYENA🌻 (@PhlashDark) July 12, 2022
Cavatelli 😂 pic.twitter.com/4Ti7IvHvtb— ilona🤨 (@iateasaladagain) July 11, 2022
i come thru with the damn gnocchis on https://t.co/G8L6Bw3LdH— 𝖊𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖔𝖓 (Fetid/Rotted/Cursed) (@two40footslabs) July 11, 2022
Show guest Barbara Friedman says that the mesmerising views of the image have made her feel eager to take a bite out of the R3,700 butter-yellow sneaker.
When you look at them you just, kind of, think, 'I couldn't resist, maybe, taking a big bite out of that sneaker!'Barbara Friedman
What do you think about Yeezy's latest release?
Listen to the full interview above.
