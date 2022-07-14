These Cape Town roads will be closed for massive SA vs Wales clash on Saturday





Image: © andreawillmore/123rf.com

Here's a list of roads around the DHL Stadium and V&A Waterfront precincts that you'll want to avoid on Saturday in the Green Point area, Cape Town.

With the Springboks facing off against Wales just after 5pm, several roads in the area are being temporarily closed.

Supporters are being encouraged by the City of Cape Town to use the free shuttle service and the fan walk to get to the venue.

