LISTEN: How likely is it for your petrol to be stolen from your tank?





In light of the recent, onerous, fuel increases many people are feeling the pinch.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit noted that when the fuel prices rose, stories of fuel theft became widespread.

These, often unverifiable, stories dominated social media platforms, but Kiewit decided to investigate if there was any truth to them.

Is it even possible to steal petrol out of other people's cars?

Nicol Louw, the former technical editor at Car Magazine said it was possible adding that it was not as straightforward as some people may believe.

It was definitely easier with older vehicles, because you didn't have all these devices around the filler hole. These days you've got devices that prevent diesel nozzles from going into a petrol vehicle and vice versa. But it is still possible to syphon. Nicol Louw, former technical editor at Car Magazine

Louw clarified that the process is much more involved with current cars and would require a would-be petrol thief to break open a fuel flap, possibly a lockable filler cap - which isn't something that could be done quickly and quietly.

Doing all that in a car park would draw undue attention to the perpetrator. So while syphoning is possible, it's not the ideal method for stealing petrol from someone's car.

A more efficient method, according to Louw, is to drill a hole into a car's petrol tank from beneath and gravity will assist in emptying the tank and concealment for the perpetrator is better.

But even then, this is only viable in the most remote, quiet parking lots, where the chance of discovery is low.

Fuel theft is a greater issue for long-distance truckers though, who tend to carry 1,000s of litres of fuel and operate in remote locations as a consequence of their work.

Louw noted that trucks were targeted by petrol theft syndicates.

He added that the chances of fuel being stolen from a private car owner were slim if they were parked in a safe location.

