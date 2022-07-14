Are there any harmful impacts to installing a solar power system at home?
Power utilities around the world are ramping up the generation of electricity from sunlight and it appears everyone who can afford to install solar systems at home is doing so.
A highish-end system can totally free most homes from load shedding, and the electricity it produces does not produce any climate-altering carbon emissions.
But are there any harmful environmental impacts?
“Everything, even breathing, has environmental downsides,” said independent energy research consultant, Hilton Trollip.
“PV [solar] downsides are extensively studied, understood and being dealt with."
The main environmental downside to solar power comes from their manufacturing and disposal, said Trollip.
However, solar power remains far less harmful than alternatives such as coal, nuclear, and gas, he added.
