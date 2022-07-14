From Ka! to Qashqai, here are SA's worst car names
From Ka! and Kwid, Bolero and Tiggo - drive on South African roads and you'll be rather surprised to see some eyebrow-raising car names.
Gone are the good old days of the rather old-fashioned names like the Mustang, Impala, Cortina Interceptors - that stuck in people's minds.
Who decides on these rather laughable names car manufacturers have on the South African market, and why?
Lester Kiewit chatted to marketing analyst - Andrew Frazer, and Jonathan Beggs - chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi about this.
The plethora of silly car names gave Frazer a lightbulb moment. He created The World Cup of Silly Car names - which got South African Twitter as judges.
There are two brands I think produce the worst names, Hyundai and Renault, but they were knocked out quite early. The name Ka!, which seems to be one South Africans really hate, was the favourite to win, but it actually got knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Suzuki S-Presso.Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst
Suzuki did exceptionally well in the World Cup, with a huge number of cars making it through to the knockout. The Nissan Qashqai was also a top contender.
The Suzuki Dzire won 67 - 20, so it was an overwhelming win. Nissan Qashqai was on the market for quite a while so people are used to it. And the car is objectively a good car, so the name doesn't generate a negative feeling.Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst
It's not that easy conceptualising a creative car name. If your creative team is not on its A-game, your name can become a major marketing fail.
There's the Chevy Nova - Nova which means 'new' in Italian. But if you break it up, in Spanish it means 'doesn't go'. There was a rumour they withdrew the car from countries that spoke Spanish. Then there's the Land Cruiser Prado. In South America, 'prado' is slang for masturbation. So there are real situations where names don't work out.Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst
Well the Germans are known for their precision. German manufacturers like Audi and BMW have been careful to simply use numbers as car names. But it seems other brands just go too far.
Volkswagen has the 'Up'. Then there's Alfa Romeo Stelvia.Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst
Inventing a new vehicle name is very often a long creative process between the manufacturer and the creative agency. This includes consumer testing until the final name is decided. Many names are already legally registered, which means companies are forced to use abstract names.
An abstract name must have a feeling to it. It can't just be another word.Jonathan Beggs, Saatchi & Saatchi chief creative officer
There's also the trend of changing existing words with one or more letters, as in the case of the Suzuki Dzire. Beggs said this speaks to the challenge of finding unique, ownable words. This form of branding also appeals to the Gen-X audience, who are used to writing in short form on social media platforms like Whatsapp.
Scroll up for the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109005984_rear-view-of-couple-on-road-trip-driving-classic-convertible-car-towards-sunset.html?downloaded=1
More from Lifestyle
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers
Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.Read More
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape
The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months.Read More
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022
The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.Read More
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company.Read More
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.Read More
Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.Read More
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.Read More
Old or young: Ageism and its social impact
Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.Read More
2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.Read More
More from Business
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August
According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt
As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'
Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.Read More