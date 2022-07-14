From Ka! to Qashqai, here are SA's worst car names





From Ka! and Kwid, Bolero and Tiggo - drive on South African roads and you'll be rather surprised to see some eyebrow-raising car names.

Gone are the good old days of the rather old-fashioned names like the Mustang, Impala, Cortina Interceptors - that stuck in people's minds.

Who decides on these rather laughable names car manufacturers have on the South African market, and why?

Lester Kiewit chatted to marketing analyst - Andrew Frazer, and Jonathan Beggs - chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi about this.

The plethora of silly car names gave Frazer a lightbulb moment. He created The World Cup of Silly Car names - which got South African Twitter as judges.

There are two brands I think produce the worst names, Hyundai and Renault, but they were knocked out quite early. The name Ka!, which seems to be one South Africans really hate, was the favourite to win, but it actually got knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Suzuki S-Presso. Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst

Suzuki did exceptionally well in the World Cup, with a huge number of cars making it through to the knockout. The Nissan Qashqai was also a top contender.

The Suzuki Dzire won 67 - 20, so it was an overwhelming win. Nissan Qashqai was on the market for quite a while so people are used to it. And the car is objectively a good car, so the name doesn't generate a negative feeling. Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst

It's not that easy conceptualising a creative car name. If your creative team is not on its A-game, your name can become a major marketing fail.

There's the Chevy Nova - Nova which means 'new' in Italian. But if you break it up, in Spanish it means 'doesn't go'. There was a rumour they withdrew the car from countries that spoke Spanish. Then there's the Land Cruiser Prado. In South America, 'prado' is slang for masturbation. So there are real situations where names don't work out. Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst

Well the Germans are known for their precision. German manufacturers like Audi and BMW have been careful to simply use numbers as car names. But it seems other brands just go too far.

Volkswagen has the 'Up'. Then there's Alfa Romeo Stelvia. Andrew Frazer, marketing analyst

Inventing a new vehicle name is very often a long creative process between the manufacturer and the creative agency. This includes consumer testing until the final name is decided. Many names are already legally registered, which means companies are forced to use abstract names.

An abstract name must have a feeling to it. It can't just be another word. Jonathan Beggs, Saatchi & Saatchi chief creative officer

There's also the trend of changing existing words with one or more letters, as in the case of the Suzuki Dzire. Beggs said this speaks to the challenge of finding unique, ownable words. This form of branding also appeals to the Gen-X audience, who are used to writing in short form on social media platforms like Whatsapp.

