Tackle sewage spills? CoCT to invest R150m in sewer system to 'improve dignity'





Some of Cape Town's poorest areas are being promised better sewer infrastructure as part of the City of Cape Town's commitment to improving sanitation in the City.

As part of that commitment, it's promising to spend R65m more this year in comparison to last year on sewer pipe replacements.

The City says it will be investing R150 million on sewer pipe replacements this 2022/2023 financial year.

Over the coming years, we aim to dramatically increase our investment in new sewer pipes, to improve dignity in Cape Town through better sanitation. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

This year, our aim is 50km, and next year we want to double that to 100km. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Mfuleni, Delft, Khayelitsha, Dunoon, Gugulethu, and Langa are among those areas included in the sewer pipe replacement projects for the current financial year.

Tokai, Dennedal, Sweet Valley, Bergvliet, Strand, Wesbank, Kraaifontein, Bellville, Durbanville, Atlantis, Century City, Wallacedene, Milnerton, Maitland, Epping, and Uitsig are also on the list.

The City says it recently reached a milestone of replacing 29 000 meters of sewer pipeline - exceeding its 26 000 metre target over the past financial year, which ended 30 June 2022.

Speaking to CapeTalk in December, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says he was working on a plan of action to reduce sewer spills across the city and improve the quality of Cape Town's waterways.

