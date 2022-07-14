Presidency responds to Advocate Teffo, following claims of case meddling





Advocate Malesela Teffo on Tuesday withdrew from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, saying he could not take the harassment he was receiving from the State and the court.

The advocate, who was representing four out of the five suspects accused of the murder of the soccer star in 2014, accused the state, the presiding judge and the police who arrested him in the courtroom in April for harassing him.

He alleged that this was a plan hatched by the presidency on 28 April.

Teffo also said that he is not going to respond to anything from the media but he will respond to Ramaphosa directly - following the president's response - calling his claims unfounded.

The President's spokesperson Vincent Mungwenya said that Teffo was contradicting himself and abusing a court platform to make claims that have yet to be substantiated.

"Advocate Teffo, as an officer of the court, would be aware of the obligation to substantiate such claims, number one. Number two, advocate Teffo will have mechanisms, or will be aware of mechanisms at his disposal if such an issue was indeed true, that he will engage to raise the matter." Vincent Mungwenya, President's spokesperson

Mungwenya said that until Teffo can back up his accusations, the presidency will not be extending a hand to him when the advocate could not do the same.

The presidential spokesperson further argued that Teffo's unsubstantiated claims are an effort to publicly impugn and malign the president which is why he can't expect the president to arrange a meeting with him, especially because he has multiple channels to engage with him.

The presidency has a number of channels that advocate Teffo can engage, including the president's legal advisor, the office of the DG, and so on. We're not going to take up the president's precious time to engage advocate Teffo's theatrics in this regard. Vincent Mungwenya, President's spokesperson

Listen to the full interview below.