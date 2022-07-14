Urban legends or real threat: Do criminals actually mark houses for burglary?





In South Africa, we are regularly worried about our safety. In an attempt to make sure we are aware of any potential risks, we often end up spreading stories, such as criminals marking cars to hijack or using bird sounds to communicate, which then creates urban legends.

Lester Kiewit spoke to chief operating officer and executive security consultant at Priority One, Johnny Kerswill, and security analyst at Bossies Community Justice, Albert Gryvenstein, about whether there's truth to any of these urban legends.

When we talk about our fears of crime, this can often create a narrative where we believe it to be true, when that is not actually the case.

An example of this is the idea that criminals use markers to target homes or cars, which is apparently hardly ever done.

In my 40 years of military and security experience, I’ve never experienced a marker indicating a break-in or an armed robbery. Johnny Kerswill, chief operating officer and executive security consultant at Priority One

This fear of being targeted causes people to see threats where there aren’t any which causes more anxiety, and this phenomenon has been seen for years.

While there might be some comfort in knowing that our houses probably aren’t being marked, that doesn’t alleviate the anxiety that so many have around their safety.

In most cases, crimes that take place are opportunistic, and perpetrators will look for the path of least resistance.

If we put deterrents in place, such as security cameras or electric fences, and remain vigilant, we are less likely to be victims of crime because to the criminals, it’s not worth the risk.

