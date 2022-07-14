Mpofu to call President to impeachment hearings





Advocate Dali Mpofu speaks to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Pretoria Magistrates Court. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

As day four of Parliament's first ever impeachment inquiry got underway on Thursday, it seems some members of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry strongly believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should give evidence.

Parliament is holding hearings into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Proceedings got off to a rather slow start, with former SARS executive Johan Van Loggerenberg continuing his testimony. Van Loggerenberg is being examined on SARS and Mkhwebane’s controversial 'rogue unit' report, which had been set aside by a court.

On Wednesday, Van Loggerenberg spoke about his experience with the Public Protector, saying he had not been properly engaged by her and that his submissions had not been paid attention to.

Representing Mkhwebane, Advocate Dali Mpofu addressed MPs by laying the foundation of his cross-examination. He then informed Parliament he intends on asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify.

This morning, Mpofu started engaging Van Loggerenberg on SARS processes and his suspension. He also spoke to him about the allegations by his girlfriend at the time on personal SARS information he had shared with her. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

President Ramaphosa has dismissed the suggestions that he should testify at the hearings.

Mpofu says he intends on writing to the President to come to testify. If this doesn't happen, he says they will take further steps. Some MPs are questioning the power that Adv Mpofu and the Public Protector has to call on the president to testify. Mpofu insists that in this process, he has every right to make this call. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Another lingering question is whether former president Jacob Zuma will be called to the inquiry. It's reported that Mkhwebane held several meetings with Zuma and the State Security Agency (SSA) before concluding the report on the SARS Rogue Unit.

When it comes former president Jacob Zuma, he hasn't said he would be calling him. But where there are instances, if there is a need, he would be served. He may even request an answer in writing. It's still unclear, but one thing we are clear on is that the President will receive a letter from Mkhwebane and her legal team. Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Scroll up for the latest on the impeachment hearings.