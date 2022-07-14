'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months. 16 July 2022 9:34 AM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hunger
Food prices
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
CPI
Food insecurity
Andy Du Plessis
household income
FoodForward SA
July Unrest
basic foods
social instability

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.
© borgogniels/123rf.com

Food price inflation in South Africa is out of control, warns FoodForward SA MD Andy Du Plessis.

Basic foods cost almost 13% more than they did last year says the food redistribution organisation.

FoodForward SA was established in 2009 to address widespread hunger in the country.

RELATED: 'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Du Plessis on The Money Show.

On an annual basis we take a look at very specific products, mainly basic products, and we track their prices at two different retailers.

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

Between last year and this year we've seen a 12.9% increase over a range of products... most notably cereals, fruit, vegetables, grains and spreads.

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

RELATED: Inflation jumps to 5-year high, breaks through Reserve Bank target range

So although CPI is sitting at 6.5% we are finding that with food inflation, when it's specifically isolated, the price difference is just exorbitant between last year and this year... and those figures don't even take into account the kind of issues we're having because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis...

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

These prices are not sustainable Du Plessis warns.

He says they're finding more and more that poor people have to continue to buy cheaper and cheaper foods.

While poor people have to buy cheaper foods they are growing more unhealthy, which is an added burden on the health sector... and unhealthy people don't have the strength to go and look for work...

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

It's just a vicious cycle this poverty and inequality... and it's just worsening across South Africa.

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

He says the organisation has seen a 122% increase year on year in its application numbers, with at least 80% not meeting the strict criteria to qualify for food assistance.

FoodForward SA is running a food drive in partnership with Pick n Pay for Mandela Day - see how you can help below:

Listen to the sobering conversation on The Money Show:




14 July 2022 8:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Hunger
Food prices
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
CPI
Food insecurity
Andy Du Plessis
household income
FoodForward SA
July Unrest
basic foods
social instability

More from Business

Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis

15 July 2022 5:52 PM

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

15 July 2022 2:58 PM

According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable

15 July 2022 6:46 AM

CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

14 July 2022 9:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt

14 July 2022 7:29 PM

As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:15 PM

Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Ka! to Qashqai, here are SA's worst car names

14 July 2022 1:17 PM

Lester Kiewit had a chat with marketing analyst - Andrew Frazer and Jonathan Beggs - chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi about the silly names vehicle manufacturers give to cars in the South African market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa

14 July 2022 10:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need more disposable income? Clear your debt first

14 July 2022 9:57 AM

Africa Melane is joined by Godfrey Charane, a financial planner at Personal and Corporate Wealth Management to talk about some of the debts one should consider paying off and why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

17 July 2022 2:46 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View

17 July 2022 12:49 PM

Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO

16 July 2022 5:02 PM

Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town

16 July 2022 3:02 PM

Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

16 July 2022 2:39 PM

The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

16 July 2022 2:34 PM

Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plant poachers arrested for illegally harvesting indigenous plants in Cape Town

16 July 2022 2:11 PM

Field rangers at the Tygerberg Nature Reserve managed to apprehend poachers who were illegally removing bulbs and indigenous plants from one of the hiking trails.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 68.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 9:39 AM

Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry

15 July 2022 10:45 AM

News24 parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, speaks to Refilwe about the week's parliamentary impeachment inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga

14 July 2022 7:14 PM

Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SACP congress delegates push back against Ramaphosa's address

14 July 2022 3:06 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana, Eyewitness News senior political reporter - on the SACP's 15th national congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mpofu to call President to impeachment hearings

14 July 2022 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN reporter, Kgomotso Modise about day four of the parliamentary hearings into the Public Protector's fitness to hold office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RICA law still abused despite 'unconstitutional' ConCourt ruling

14 July 2022 9:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Heidi Swart, investigative journalist at the Daily Maverick, on the impact of the state capture findings on the amendments to the RICA Act after the apex court ruling 18 months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

Local

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

Local

EWN Highlights

Another deadly shooting in Lenasia leaves at least 3 dead

17 July 2022 12:02 PM

Gender equality activist who fought against sexism, patriarchy - EFF on Duarte

17 July 2022 11:50 AM

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA