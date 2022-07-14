Streaming issues? Report here
SACP congress delegates push back against Ramaphosa's address

14 July 2022 3:06 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
SACP
ANC
Blade Nzimande
national congress

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana, Eyewitness News senior political reporter - on the SACP's 15th national congress.

-Day two of the SACP's 15th national congress is underway

-SACP general secretary Dr Blade Nzimande is to table his political report

-ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is touted to deliver an address, but with stiff opposition

SACP leadership at the party's fifteenth national congress on 13 July 2022. Picture: SACP/Facebook

What is the future of the South African Community Party? Well this is one of the key questions plaguing the movement at its 15th National Conference currently underway in Boksburg.

The gathering marks the end of an era for general secretary Dr Blade Nzimande - who is stepping down from the helm after 24 years.

On Thursday, Nzimande is to table the congress's central committee political report. And at the core of the report, is the question of where to for the SACP.

The question being asked is what is the relevance of the SACP amid the unemployment crisis and when many people find themselves in dire poverty. What is the role that the national democratic revolution is supposed to be carrying in terms of resolving these issues? He [Nzimande] admits the project has stalled.

Theto Mahlakoana, Eyewitness News senior political reporter

This view that the party has been chasing to see a socialist South Africa that would equalize the balance of forces and that the working class and poor are uplifted....this has stalled. And this is an indictment on the party and the ANC alliance.

Theto Mahlakoana, Eyewitness News senior political reporter

Last night, the Young Communist League threw down the gauntlet about President Cyril Ramaphosa's planned speech after the political report on Friday morning. The YCL charged that the congress should not be compromised by allowing the ANC to speak.

In terms of hierarchy, the general secretary of the party is equal to the ANC president. And they felt undermined by the categorisation of Ramaphosa's address, which would in effect have been a defacto keynote address. They said the anomaly must be corrected as the ANC would never afford the SACP the same highlight at its event and they're not a province of the ANC that needs to be addressed in this manner.

Theto Mahlakoana, Eyewitness News senior political reporter

This speaks to a greater recklessness and angst among some SACP members who may feel that they have been nothing but ANC lobbyists.

Some say they [SACP] has not been an equal partner in the tripartite marriage. There is the view that the ANC has undermined their role and this further exacerbates that perception. So the issue is still out for ventilation. Officials said they will be dealing with it on the sidelines. Hopefully, there will be a resolution.

Theto Mahlakoana, Eyewitness News senior political reporter

Scroll up for the audio.
























