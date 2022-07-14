Visas get in the way of Inanda students' dreams to represent SA in the US





Ten incredibly talented young South Africans from Inanda could lose the opportunity to represent their country at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

This after they were denied visas to enter the United States.

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to the project manager for the Go!Durban Musical Theatre Programme Des Govender about this heartbreaking turn of events and what the next step is.

A total of 56 young South Africans qualified for the competition, but 17 visas were denied, with 10 of those being students from the programme.

The denial of the visas was due to the children having seemingly insufficient financial ties to South Africa because of their backgrounds.

Furthermore, this would see them perceived as immigration risks.

The decision of the consulate is final for visa applications and there is no appeals process.

Whilst we do respect their process, we really do, these children are no immigration risk. I said to the gentleman, instead of going for the 10-year visa, we don't need that, could you give us a short term, 3 week one? Just let them compete, let them represent their country because this is stopping them from representing South Africa. Des Govender, project manager for the Go!Durban Musical Theatre Academy

This international competition is extremely prestigious, and there have been attempts to reach out to get an emergency visa for the children to give them the opportunity to attend after all their hard work.

