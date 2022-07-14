W Cape livestock owners urged to help keep province foot-and-mouth free
Livestock owners in the Western Cape are being urged to take the necessary precautions to ensure the province remains food and mouth free.
Cases of the highly contagious viral disease have been reported in the Free State, Limpopo and Gauteng provinces.
New cases are still being reported in the North West and KwaZulu-Natal.
So far, the Western Cape is FMD free, but the Western Cape Department of Agriculture says there is a rising risk of infections here.
"Auctions create high-risk opportunities for animals from different origins to gather, mix, and move to new locations where they can introduce the disease contracted from infected animals at the auction" it said in a statement.
In April, Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said the outbreaks were caused by the illegal movement of animals out of foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease controlled zones in Limpopo.
She also warned the spread of FMD has a severe negative impact not only on the economy but also on individual animal owners.
The Western Cape Agriculture Department has issued the following advice for livestock owners in the province:
• Purchase livestock only from reliable sources and preferably not from affected provinces.
• It is highly recommended that a certificate from a private veterinarian accompanies purchased animals.
• The veterinarian should indicate that the disease does not occur in the area of origin and that the animals being moved are clinically healthy.
• Buying animals at an auction remains a big risk and is not recommended.
Read more information on FMD at the Western Cape Department of Agriculture website
Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
