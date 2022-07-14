5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not)
The Springboks and Wales will battle it out on Saturday in the final and deciding match of the series and kick-off is at 5:05 PM.
The cheap seats are long gone – and most fans do not have the right DStv package to watch at home.
So, here is a list of some of our favourite places to watch the tussle this weekend.
All these places have backup power, so there is no chance of Eskom is going to spoil the party.
The Fireman’s Arms (021 419 1513)
Capetonians and visitors to our shores have quenched their thirsts at Fireman’s Arms in the city centre for 158 years.
It offers high-definition viewing on nine 46-inch TVs and two big screens with digital sound to match.
Fireman’s has a wide selection of beers, fine wines and homemade meals.
Billed as an upmarket restaurant and pub, Forries in Newlands was established in 1852.
Watch the Bokke (hopefully) pummel Wales on one of its many TV screens.
Mixa’s is Kloof Street's oldest watering hole. A favourite among locals, this unpretentious bar is an affordable option for watching the game.
Pro tip: try their Shawarmas while you're there.
Van Hunks is another locals’ stalwart on Kloof Street.
It has a relaxed vibe with fireplaces and a deck for warmer weather.
Pro tip: try their South African dishes such as their bobotie or Springbok shank.
The Hollow Tree (021 914 0186)
Rugby lovers are well-served at The Hollow Tree in Bellville.
It offers a broad range of pizzas and burgers and big screens to watch the Boks.
