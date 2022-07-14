Retired Cape Town businessman simplifies grill with DIY Draai Braai

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months. 16 July 2022 9:34 AM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Retired Cape Town businessman simplifies grill with DIY Draai Braai

14 July 2022 5:33 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Braai
Draai Braai
Harvey Downes

Pippa Hudson speaks to the Draai Braai inventor, Harvey Downes, for more.

CAPE TOWN - A retired businessman has invented a Draai Braai - a portable invention that is simple and effective for grilling your meat on the open fire.

The Draai Braai allows you to rotate, raise and lower the grid when you braai your lamb, steak, or boerewors.

The inventor, Harvey Downes, tells Cape Talk's Abongile Nzelenzele that the DIY invention makes it easy to enjoy your meat without burning it.

Downes added that they are planning to expand the sale of the braai to the national market.

It simplifies braaing because one of the big problems with braais is that the grids are fixed and you have to adjust them to control the heat.

Harvey Downes, Inventor - Draai Braai

The Draai Braai makes it so simple, when you turn the grid, it automatically moves up or down and it prolongs the braai time that you have. You don't have any more excuses for burning meat.

Harvey Downes, Inventor - Draai Braai

I would like them to try out for themselves and I am sure you will be seeing many more on the market soon. We are having a quite good bit of publicity and we will be having a good marketing campaign on the go.

Harvey Downes, Inventor - Draai Braai

Listen to the full interview below...




14 July 2022 5:33 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Braai
Draai Braai
Harvey Downes

More from Lifestyle

New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers

16 July 2022 4:20 PM

Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape

16 July 2022 9:34 AM

The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market

15 July 2022 4:19 PM

Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places

15 July 2022 3:26 PM

Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries

15 July 2022 2:45 PM

Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista

15 July 2022 1:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old or young: Ageism and its social impact

15 July 2022 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs

15 July 2022 12:23 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does the New James Webb Telescope indicate life elsewhere in the universe?

15 July 2022 12:04 PM

What can regular folks learn from Nasa's new James Webb Telescope?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

17 July 2022 2:46 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View

17 July 2022 12:49 PM

Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO

16 July 2022 5:02 PM

Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town

16 July 2022 3:02 PM

Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

16 July 2022 2:39 PM

The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

16 July 2022 2:34 PM

Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plant poachers arrested for illegally harvesting indigenous plants in Cape Town

16 July 2022 2:11 PM

Field rangers at the Tygerberg Nature Reserve managed to apprehend poachers who were illegally removing bulbs and indigenous plants from one of the hiking trails.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

Local

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

Local

EWN Highlights

Another deadly shooting in Lenasia leaves at least 3 dead

17 July 2022 12:02 PM

Gender equality activist who fought against sexism, patriarchy - EFF on Duarte

17 July 2022 11:50 AM

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA