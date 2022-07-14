Retired Cape Town businessman simplifies grill with DIY Draai Braai





CAPE TOWN - A retired businessman has invented a Draai Braai - a portable invention that is simple and effective for grilling your meat on the open fire.

The Draai Braai allows you to rotate, raise and lower the grid when you braai your lamb, steak, or boerewors.

The inventor, Harvey Downes, tells Cape Talk's Abongile Nzelenzele that the DIY invention makes it easy to enjoy your meat without burning it.

Downes added that they are planning to expand the sale of the braai to the national market.

It simplifies braaing because one of the big problems with braais is that the grids are fixed and you have to adjust them to control the heat. Harvey Downes, Inventor - Draai Braai

The Draai Braai makes it so simple, when you turn the grid, it automatically moves up or down and it prolongs the braai time that you have. You don't have any more excuses for burning meat. Harvey Downes, Inventor - Draai Braai

I would like them to try out for themselves and I am sure you will be seeing many more on the market soon. We are having a quite good bit of publicity and we will be having a good marketing campaign on the go. Harvey Downes, Inventor - Draai Braai

