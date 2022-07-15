Living in less colour: How grayscale setting can safeguard your eye health

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View. 17 July 2022 12:49 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', wh... 16 July 2022 4:20 PM
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months. 16 July 2022 9:34 AM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
Living in less colour: How grayscale setting can safeguard your eye health

15 July 2022 7:06 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
screentime
Digital eye strain
Greyscale
Eye strain

Mike Wills talks to specialist ophthalmologist Dr Pieter van der Merwe on whether adjusting your screen’s setting to grayscale can help protect your eyes.

Screens, whether at work or home, have become impossible to avoid.

While you may find yourself rubbing your eyes a little longer after looking at a screen all day, medically, bright colours are not harmful or damaging to your eyesight.

Colour is an incentive to look at the screen for longer, which can strain eye muscles, explains van der Merwe.

Colour is an incentive to look at the screen for longer, which can strain eye muscles, explains van der Merwe.

So, obviously when you are looking at a screen at some bright colours, you like looking at it more. For that reason, if you have a screen that’s got all those colours on it, it's going to be something you are going to return to while the grayscale setting is something that is obviously less aesthetically pleasing.

Dr Pieter Van Der Merwe, Specialist ophthalmologist - Atlantic Eye Centre in Foreshore and Blaauwberg

Blinking decreases when eyes are fixed on a screen, from 15 blinks per minute down to five, he says.

Therefore, setting your phone’s display to grayscale can help lower the time spent scrolling.

Other methods of taking care of your eyes, include reminding yourself to blink more and lubricating your eyes with drops while using the device.

Listen to the full audio above.




Tags:
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
screentime
Digital eye strain
Greyscale
Eye strain

More from Lifestyle

New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers

16 July 2022 4:20 PM

Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.

The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape

16 July 2022 9:34 AM

The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months.

'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market

15 July 2022 4:19 PM

Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company.

Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places

15 July 2022 3:26 PM

Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.

Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries

15 July 2022 2:45 PM

Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.

Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista

15 July 2022 1:06 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista.

Old or young: Ageism and its social impact

15 July 2022 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.

2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs

15 July 2022 12:23 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.

Does the New James Webb Telescope indicate life elsewhere in the universe?

15 July 2022 12:04 PM

What can regular folks learn from Nasa's new James Webb Telescope?

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

Local

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

Local

EWN Highlights

Another deadly shooting in Lenasia leaves at least 3 dead

17 July 2022 12:02 PM

Gender equality activist who fought against sexism, patriarchy - EFF on Duarte

17 July 2022 11:50 AM

Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 11:39 AM

