Jakes Gerwel Technical school offers a way out for the youth of Bonnievale





The 'no-fee' school was built in 2017 and enrolled its first batch of learners the following year

The school is a collaboration between the local community and the Western Cape Education Department

The community helped raise the funds to build the school

Bonnievale is a small community in the Boland region of the Western Cape. The quaint town is nestled between beautiful winelands and mountains.

But sadly, it's a community plagued by social ills like drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancies, and few opportunities.

The difficult circumstances faced by the locals on a daily basis reflect in the high school dropout rate. Many young people find themselves forced into a life of crime.

But the community, local business people, and the Western Cape Education Department have banded together to change this.

In a partnership between the Western Cape Education Department and the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurship School Funding Trust, the local government contributed 40% and the trust the additional 60% of funding.

There was only one high school in Bonnievale...There was no hope to get a high school education in Bonnievale, so they had to go outside. Albert Mocke, principal of the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School

RELATED: Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School in Bonnievale gives hope for the future

The community provided 60% and we (Western Cape Education department) provided 40% for the building of the school. Albert Mocke, principal of the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School

Out of this they built a new school, called the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School. It was built in 2017 and the first batch of Grade 8 and 9 learners enrolled for the 2018 academic year.

The 30 classrooms and 12 state-of-the-art technical workshops started with an intake of 240 grade 8 and 9 pupils.

The school sits on 12 hectares of land among the vineyards with three sports fields.

But most importantly it is a 'no fee' school, providing an excellent stepping stone for children from an impoverished farming community.

The need was to create something technical. We do also have an agricultural part as well, up until grade 12. Albert Mocke, principal of the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School

Listen to the audio for more.