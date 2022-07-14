Jakes Gerwel Technical school offers a way out for the youth of Bonnievale
- The 'no-fee' school was built in 2017 and enrolled its first batch of learners the following year
- The school is a collaboration between the local community and the Western Cape Education Department
- The community helped raise the funds to build the school
Bonnievale is a small community in the Boland region of the Western Cape. The quaint town is nestled between beautiful winelands and mountains.
But sadly, it's a community plagued by social ills like drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancies, and few opportunities.
The difficult circumstances faced by the locals on a daily basis reflect in the high school dropout rate. Many young people find themselves forced into a life of crime.
But the community, local business people, and the Western Cape Education Department have banded together to change this.
In a partnership between the Western Cape Education Department and the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurship School Funding Trust, the local government contributed 40% and the trust the additional 60% of funding.
There was only one high school in Bonnievale...There was no hope to get a high school education in Bonnievale, so they had to go outside.Albert Mocke, principal of the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School
RELATED: Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School in Bonnievale gives hope for the future
The community provided 60% and we (Western Cape Education department) provided 40% for the building of the school.Albert Mocke, principal of the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School
Out of this they built a new school, called the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School. It was built in 2017 and the first batch of Grade 8 and 9 learners enrolled for the 2018 academic year.
The 30 classrooms and 12 state-of-the-art technical workshops started with an intake of 240 grade 8 and 9 pupils.
The school sits on 12 hectares of land among the vineyards with three sports fields.
But most importantly it is a 'no fee' school, providing an excellent stepping stone for children from an impoverished farming community.
The need was to create something technical. We do also have an agricultural part as well, up until grade 12.Albert Mocke, principal of the Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Jakes Gerwel Entrepreneurial School website - https://www.jgt.co.za/gallery
More from Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town
Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.Read More
Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day
Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.Read More