Construction of Amazon HQ on River Club site continues despite court order





The River Club development is a R4.5bn construction project in Observatory.

Once complete, the site will be home to the new Amazon Africa headquarters.

Local groups, including indigenous Khoi, are opposing the construction.

In March, construction was halted following a court order.

A toddler and his Khoi-parents join celebrations at Cape Town's Two Rivers Urban Park on 21 March 2022. The Western Cape High Court granted the group an interdict against Amazon continuing to develop its headquarters on sacred land. Picture: Saya Pierce-Jones/Eyewitness News

The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoi Indigenous Traditional Council and the Observatory Civic Association have headed back to court as the fight over the development of the River Club precinct in Observatory drags on.

They're accusing the developers of the site of contempt of court order, which interdicted work on the site, pending a judicial review on the approvals given to the R4.5 billion development.

The site is being redeveloped for mixed-zone use, and will also be the new headquarters of American tech giant, Amazon.

In March, Western Cape High Court Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath granted the interim interdict after finding there had been no meaningful consultation for the project with all the affected people.

The interdict stipulated that the developers, Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust, must engage in meaningful consultation with the effected and interested parties that are opposed to the development.

Several parties, including the indigenous Khoisan want the development scrapped.

The 14 hectares of land along the Liesbeek and Black rivers is sacred to the Khoi, as being the first site of their resistance to colonialist invasions.

Leslie London, chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association, who are also in opposition to the construction, says the developers have continued doing work on the site, despite the interdict.

There's nothing essential about the work they're doing. The work they're doing is construction. They're continuing to build what the court said they should not build. Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association

When they started building, they claimed it was maintenance, but from June 27 they haven't even pretended that. It's clear it's not maintenance. They're pouring concrete. Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association

They are ploughing ahead with construction, completely in violation of the interdict. Leslie London, Chairperson of the Observatory Civic Association

