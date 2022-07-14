EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for an unprecedented national shutdown to demand the country back from what it calls an incompetent and directionless government.
Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.
Malema said the party, together with other organisations, will make demands to end load shedding, the reduction of fuel prices to 2018 rates and the immediate arrest of Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.
“The EFF will also form part of all the progressive formations and the organisations in South Africa to plan and engage a national shutdown, which will seek to remove Cyril Ramaphosa from office. The nature of the character of our national shutdown will not be a candle holding and white flags type of a shutdown. It will be a shutdown that must communicate to the sitting government that, enough is enough.”
Malema's calls for a shutdown comes as south africa is still limping from the ecomimic and social blows of last years july riots.
WE STAND FIRMLY BEHIND MKHWEBANE
The EFF has thrown its weight behind Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she faces day four of her impeachment trial in Parliament.
The hearings which started this week has heard evidence from Sars whistle-blower Johann van Loggernberg on Thursday.
This is in relation to Mkhwebane's rogue unit report.
Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to suspend Mkhwebane because of her probe into the Phala Phala farm saga.
She had sent the president questions regarding the alleged theft.
“We as the EFF stand firmly behind the fearless public protector. We know that the reason why Cyril Ramaphosa rise to suspend her is because of wanting to avoid the 31 questions she asked regarding the Phala Phala farm and so many laws that were violated.”
WATCH: Malema: We want him out; Ramaphosa must leave with nothing
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte
Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at the age of 68.Read More
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte
Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953.Read More
