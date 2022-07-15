Cape Town couple have transformed their home into sanctuary for abandoned babies
- Kim and Wayne Allen started Tiny Owls Baby Home in 2018 to provide a safe space for abandoned babies.
- They converted their home and garage into a nursery.
- Since 2018, they've provided care for 40 babies who were abandoned after birth.
Tiny Owls Baby Home started in the home of Kim and Wayne Allen in September 2018 with the conversion of a triple garage into a nursery.
Having experienced the adoption process a number of times, they became aware of the enormous number of children in need of permanent, loving families.
The couple, who have four biological and three adopted children, wanted to do more for children in need, so they decided to create a place of safety for children who are being placed for adoption.
Their first baby was received on 15 October 2018 and within two months, the nursery filled to the maximum capacity of six.
To date, Tiny Owls Baby Home has provided care for 40 babies.
RELATED: Safe drop-off point launched for unwanted babies in Lavender Hill
That time in between when the baby is born in hospital and when they're placed into permanent care, there's generally very little space for them to go. There's not many people that are involved in safety care.Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home
The children cannot stay in hospital for longer than a short while, so we became aware of that, and that's how the baby home was born.Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home
RELATED: The harsh realities that can lead to abandoning babies
Sometimes where state medical care is not adequate, and we've had to access private care in emergencies particularly, obviously we bear the cost of that ourselves.Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Tiny Owls Baby Home/Facebook
More from Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town
Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.Read More
Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day
Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.Read More