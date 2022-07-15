Cape Town couple have transformed their home into sanctuary for abandoned babies





Kim and Wayne Allen started Tiny Owls Baby Home in 2018 to provide a safe space for abandoned babies.

They converted their home and garage into a nursery.

Since 2018, they've provided care for 40 babies who were abandoned after birth.

© gstockstudio/123rf.com

Tiny Owls Baby Home started in the home of Kim and Wayne Allen in September 2018 with the conversion of a triple garage into a nursery.

Having experienced the adoption process a number of times, they became aware of the enormous number of children in need of permanent, loving families.

The couple, who have four biological and three adopted children, wanted to do more for children in need, so they decided to create a place of safety for children who are being placed for adoption.

Their first baby was received on 15 October 2018 and within two months, the nursery filled to the maximum capacity of six.

To date, Tiny Owls Baby Home has provided care for 40 babies.

RELATED: Safe drop-off point launched for unwanted babies in Lavender Hill

That time in between when the baby is born in hospital and when they're placed into permanent care, there's generally very little space for them to go. There's not many people that are involved in safety care. Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home

The children cannot stay in hospital for longer than a short while, so we became aware of that, and that's how the baby home was born. Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home

RELATED: The harsh realities that can lead to abandoning babies

Sometimes where state medical care is not adequate, and we've had to access private care in emergencies particularly, obviously we bear the cost of that ourselves. Kim Allen, CEO of Tiny Owls Baby Home

Listen to the audio for more.