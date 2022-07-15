All you need to know about getting you some truffles with Woodford Truffles





Truffle harvest season - which runs through June to August, is in full swing with Woodford Truffles retailing some of the best truffles on the market.

Harvesting in winter also means that South African truffle producers can supply gourmet markets in the Northern Hemisphere during their off-season.

The fungus is one of the world's most sought-after commodities, particularly for its reputation for being a high-end luxury commodity.

Woodford Truffles estimates that it harvests around 10kg - 20kg a season.

The size of the truffle doesn't matter much though, with Woodford Truffles' Paul Miros saying that it is more about the insect damage the truffle has incurred, with the highest grade being truffles with the least damage.

This accounts for its steep price with the fungus costing R22 for the highest grade, with midline grades costing around R15 gram - meaning that Woodford Truffle's 400g giant would cost you between R6 000 and R8 800, depending on the grade.

The quality range is based on insect damage... The highest grade is an unblemished, nice round truffle, and that sells about R22 a gram and then the grades drop down. The sort of midline is about R15 a gram, which in kilo forms would be R15 000 for a kilo. Paul Miros - Woodford Truffles

If you're looking to cop a truffle or five, Woodford Truffles retails directly to the public to the public as well.

