Private security industry threatens to strike amid wage negotiations





The safety of South African citizens and businesses could be compromised.

This is due to a potential strike that the country's private security industry might embark on.

Twenty-three unions that represent 500,000 private security workers are demanding an annual 16% wage increase for the next three years.

But employers have tabled an offer of a 3.5% increase.

Should negotiations not meet workers' demands, a strike would be inevitable.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's national coordinator in the security sector Philemon Bhembe about the impact of an industry-wide strike.

Bhembe said unions have approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration adding that should employers fail to improve their offer, they would request a certificate to start a protected strike.

The unions started wage negotiations with employers in April this year.

Bhembe said the employers were not coming to the table to negotiate.

He added that employers' offers included reducing the contribution to the workers' Provident Fund.

