Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase
JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department said that it was concerned by the low number of approved applications for the special COVID-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
This comes as less than half of the more than 11 million applicants at the end of June were approved.
Minister Lindiwe Zulu has therefore published new draft regulations to amend some provisions for the SRD grant – one of them is to increase the allowable income threshold for applicants from R350 to R624.
The value of the grant itself will remain R350 until March next year.
The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.
The first is to increase the maximum allowable income for applicants from R350 to the food poverty line of R624.
The second amendment seeks to remove the requirement for applicants to indicate if they still require the grant every three months, with the department saying that recipients' bank accounts will in any case be checked every month.
The third pertains to removing the clause that places the banks' verification process as the main criteria for determining eligibility.
The department has called on all relevant stakeholders to submit comments on the draft regulations.
This article first appeared on EWN : Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase
Source : @The_DSD/Twitter
