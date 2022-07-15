Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry
- Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been placed under the microscope in Parliament this week
- Dali Mpofu has been cross-questioning former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg
The hearing into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office kicked off this week.
Mkhwebane's counsel told the parliamentary inquiry that Ramaphosa's suspension of Mkhwebane was unlawful.
Advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing the suspended Public Protector, also told Parliament that they would be writing to Ramaphosa to invite him to testify in the Section 194 process.
Most of the week was taken up by Mpofu cross-examining former South African Revenue Service executive Johann van Loggerenberg.
Van Loggerenberg also told Parliament that Mkhwebane failed to do her inquiry into the so-called rogue unit without fear, favour or prejudice.
It's been a fairly slow start. We still base it on the first witness actually talking about the charges against Advocate Mkhwebane. It's former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg. The crux of his case is basically that the Public Protector didn't afford him an opportunity to put his side of events under the so-called "rogue unit".Jan Gerber - parliamentary reporter
He [van Loggerenberg] basically explained that he was never contacted by Mkhwebane. He explained in detail how he could have been reached during the investigation.Jan Gerber - parliamentary reporter
Gerber feels the proceedings won't have much of an impact on the average South African.
He added that it was not clear whether there will be adequate time to keep up with the proceedings.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip above.
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
