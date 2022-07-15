Atlas foundation wins at uplifting the youth through rugby





As the reigning world champions, rugby is an important part of South Africa's history and culture.

In this regard, the Atlas Foundation is doing incredible work to make rugby more accessible.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Atlas Foundation head coach Fundile ‘Frank’ Charlie and senior coach Xolani Mahlulo about getting young boys and girls involved in rugby.

The Atlas Foundation seeks to help underprivileged children to work towards a better future through rugby communities.

Rugby not only gives the children an opportunity to better themselves but also something to look forward to.

It’s the greatest reward to see young people changing their lives and willing to become better people through rugby. Fundile ‘Frank’ Charlie, Atlas Foundation head coach

While rugby is usually thought to be more of a boy’s game, there are six high school girls on the teams from Masi High School and Ocean View High School, with one of these players picked for the Western Province girls under 16 team according to Mahlulo.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.