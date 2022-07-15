2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Banyana Banyana
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
SIZWE MBEDE
Today at 15:40
Caine Prize for African writing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rachel Zodak
Today at 15:50
Pre Paid Medical Aid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners
Today at 16:10
Western Cape Crime Shift
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Reagan Ivan Allan
Today at 16:20
Caracal poisoning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gabriella Leighton
Today at 16:33
African Bird fair 2022
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Wassung
Today at 17:05
Update on the Enyobeni Tavern deaths
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Public Protector Impeachment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
G'bye (and good riddance?) KFC Gatsby: Twist on local classic gets mixed reviews The Gatsby was included on KFC's limited-edition menu, inspired by local Cape Town dishes between 7 and 17 July. 19 July 2022 2:22 PM
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Offic... 19 July 2022 9:29 AM
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
View all Local
How political parties get their hands on public funds Pippa Hudson speaks to Awonke Baba, the main author of My Vote Count's report: "How Many Rands for Your Vote?". The report explore... 19 July 2022 9:02 AM
'The struggle was Jesse Duarte's life' Pippa Hudson spoke to ANC member of the provincial legistlature and leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Cameron Dugmore a... 18 July 2022 10:05 AM
Tshidi Madia reflects on legacy of ANC's late Jessie Duarte Pippa Hudson spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist, Tshidi Madia, to reflect in the life and influence of Jessie Du... 18 July 2022 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Dysfunctional SA Post Office being allowed to collapse - DA Pippa Hudson speaks to Solly Malatsi, the DA's Shadow Minister for Communications about the state of dysfunction the SA Post Offic... 19 July 2022 9:29 AM
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits. 18 July 2022 9:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril. 18 July 2022 8:31 PM
View all Business
'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment' Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconcepti... 19 July 2022 2:17 PM
Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development 18 July 2022 6:11 PM
Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad? Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts. 18 July 2022 5:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Sport
They're back! Joe Barber and family to return to the stage after 3 year absence The all new Joe Barber stage show takes place 7, 8, 11 and 12 November at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town. 19 July 2022 9:16 AM
It's Jeremy Loops 'time' to shine: CPT muso making 'waves' in Times Square The Kommetjie native recently collaborated with Ed Sheeran and released his latest album, Heard You Got Love. 18 July 2022 11:34 AM
Kelly Khumalo on therapy, healing and Senzo A weekly up-close and personal interview with some of the best known entertainers, influencers, and personalities in SA and beyond... 16 July 2022 3:51 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
View all Africa
WATCH: How to end South Africa’s energy crisis fast, and forever Refilwe Moloto interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, SOLA Group CEO Domonic Wills and CEO of Transform RSA Adil Nchabeleng. 18 July 2022 1:00 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs

15 July 2022 12:23 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Atlanta
Television
Insecure
streaming services
74th Primetime Emmy Awards
Award Show
Severance
Squid Games

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations should excite TV buffs looking to celebrate the people who have kept us entertained throughout lockdown.

Amongst the leaders of the pack are Succession, with a whopping 25 nominations - the most for the night, Ted Lasso with 20 nominations, The White Lotus also with 20, Only Murders in the Building with 17, Euphoria with 16, Squid Game with 14, and Severance, also with 14.

However, the night isn't going without its share of snubs - always a staple conversation when nominations are announced.

Some of these include acting snubs for Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building, Mandy Moore for _This is Us, _whilst both Atlanta and Insecure only received three nominations.

The snubs for Atlanta and Insecure for most of the major categories raise a few eyebrows, as both shows received universal critical acclaim.

This is disheartening because both have become fan-favourite staples in their genres and serve as one of the few shows - created by black people - that received massive critical acclaim and commercial success. Like, it's nice that Squid Game was nominated, and there would be no way that they could ignore Abbott Elementary, but the lack of inclusion of black-centric shows highlights how much these types of shows continue to be largely overlooked by the TV Academy.

Genre fans such as sci-fi and horror buffs should be delighted as it seems that this year's award ceremony has a number of their favourite shows in the spotlight.

This is a beacon of light because, as genre fans, we are well aware that these types of shows are rarely taken as seriously as drama-orientated shows, like Succession, despite them consistently subverting the industry and transforming it beyond just a few forgettable tears here and there. The fact that there are no categories dedicated to genre shows alone highlights the academy's disregard for them.

This, says Cape Talk's Binge-Buddy Matthew Green, could be attributed to their rising popularity stemming from streaming giants such as HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

It definitely seems like a door has opened with all the streaming shows available because something like 'Squid Game', or 'Yellow Jackets' or 'Severance', never would have been given the time of day in the past.. They're not considered to be serious shows because they have a bit of a sci-fi tinge to them, or a horror tinge to them... Now, we're seeing ones that are a bit more off the beat and path which is great!

Mathew Green

Those looking to binge some of the heavy hitters can catch Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary on Disney+, Squid Game on Netflix, Severance and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, and The White Lotus, Euphoria and Yellow Jackets on Showmax.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to take place on 12 September in Los Angeles.

Listen to the full interview above.

Here is the full list of nominees.




More from Lifestyle

'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment'

19 July 2022 2:17 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconceptions thereof.

Read More arrow_forward

Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development

18 July 2022 6:11 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development

Read More arrow_forward

Admit it! You pick your nose when you think nobody is watching. Is it so bad?

18 July 2022 5:38 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews environmental scientist Professor Mark Taylor to help us unpick the facts.

Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Read More arrow_forward

Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

18 July 2022 3:18 PM

Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.

Read More arrow_forward

Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational

18 July 2022 10:12 AM

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant.

Read More arrow_forward

RSS Retail Savings Bonds: Everything you need to know

18 July 2022 9:47 AM

Pippa Hudson spoke to personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French of Maya on Money about the RSA Retail Bonds. 

Read More arrow_forward

How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does

18 July 2022 8:19 AM

Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of giving back.

Read More arrow_forward

Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert

17 July 2022 6:56 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation when a child is misbehaving, instead of shouting or lecturing at them.

Read More arrow_forward

New initiative aims to inspire and celebrate black fathers

16 July 2022 4:20 PM

Amy MacIver chats to media personality Koketso Sachane, and Trevor Motshegoa- the founder of a movement called `My Pop's & I', which celebrates fatherhood.

Read More arrow_forward

