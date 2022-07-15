Thank you for all your help: Mitchells Plain man who transports elderly for free
A man that helps pensioners in Mitchells Plain get around for free says he is grateful for the support he has received.
Last week, Lester Kiewit spoke to Gerome Hendriks who uses his red Nissan Sentra to transport elderly people around Mitchells Plain, for free, whenever they need help getting somewhere.
Hendriks started offering lifts to the elderly eight years ago and wakes up as early as 4:30 am for daily pick-ups.
He said he realised how difficult and costly it could become for pensioners to get from place to place so he started offering lifts free of charge to help his community. Hendriks also runs a soup kitchen from his home.
However, things have proven to be a little difficult with the rising cost of petrol, and wear and tear on the car over the years.
Ever since his interview, Hendriks says help has been pouring in from people from all walks of life.
He caught up with Kiewit, expressing his gratitude for the light the show shone on his efforts.
It has been quite awesome the response, and we are so grateful for CapeTalk giving us this platform to get the message out there.Gerome Hendriks - good samaritan
A man by the name of Craig has vowed to help Hendriks with fuel for his car for all he has done in the Mitchells Plain community since the lockdown started.
I met Craig on Saturday and he filled up the car. He also promised to have the car filled up for the rest of the month.Gerome Hendriks - good samaritan
Craig also called in to express his gratitude for the work Hendriks has been doing, especially the fact that he has been doing it without asking a cent from anyone.
Tyre replacement company, Hi-Q also contacted Hendriks to offer help.
Yesterday I made a stop in Wynberg because I was contacted by Hi-Q out in Wynberg and they fitted the car with 4 brand-new tyres.Gerome Hendriks - good samaritan
You can donate to Hendriks' Backabuddy campaign by simply searching Gerome Hendriks. He would like to purchase a wheelchair-friendly vehicle from the Backabuddy proceeds.
Scroll up and take a listen to the audio clip above for more on this.
