Does the New James Webb Telescope indicate life elsewhere in the universe?





With Nasa's James Webb telescope having recently shown us astounding images of what the universe looked like over 13 billion years ago, the scientific community is naturally excited. For the so-called normal citizens, the images are raising some existential questions about our place in the universe.

UWC's Dr Carolina Odman spoke to Lester Kiewit about what all this might mean, for both the science community and regular Joes in the street.

One of the more obvious questions that has arisen, is that of life on other worlds. Thanks to the James Webb Telescope, we now know there is water in other places in the universe and if that is true, what does it tell us about the possibility of life away from Earth.

The one big result from these images is that we know there is water and clouds on a planet that is over a 1,000 light years away from us. And maybe that is the norm for planets? [...] If water is the norm, what does that mean for life? Does that mean there is life elsewhere? Dr Carolina Odman, Associate professor of Astronomy at UWC

While this isn't the first time water has been detected off world, the James Webb telescope has allowed unprecedented views into these distant planets.

"While the Hubble Space Telescope has analysed numerous exoplanet atmospheres over the past two decades, capturing the first clear detection of water in 2013, Webb’s immediate and more detailed observation marks a giant leap forward in the quest to characterize potentially habitable planets beyond Earth," the space agency said.

The specific planet that Dr Odman referred to is called WASP-96 B and it's important to note that it is nothing like Earth. WASP-96 B is more similar to our neighbour Jupiter, with a temperature of in excess of 500 Celsius, so is unlikely itself to be able to sustain life. Or at least life as we know it.

