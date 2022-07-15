Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana have secured their spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup set to take place in Australia and New Zealand.
This follows the South African football ladies team's 1-0 win against Tunisia.
Jermaine Seoposenwe scored the remarkable qualifying goal at the Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan Stadim in Morocco on Thursday night.
Head coach Desiree Ellis joined Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win.
Banyana Banyana, lauded as one the top-performing soccer teams on the continent have qualified for two consecutive world cups while the men’s national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, has failed to secure the same feat for two decades.
Ellis responded that the comparison - which highlights the unequal support of the two national teams – often takes away from her team’s incredible achievements.
We forget about the what the women have achieved and we always trying to compare with the men’s international team and our situations are different.Desiree Ellis, head coach - Banyana Banyana
Let’s celebrate the women’s team let’s not compare, we are two different teams. So in future, let us celebrate what the women have achieved because it is an impressive milestone.Desiree Ellis, head coach - Banyana Banyana
While Ellis wasn’t satisfied with Thursday's performance - considering Banyana Banyana’s multiple missed goal-scoring opportunities - she admitted that it was an incredible result nonetheless.
It was a magnificent result and credit goes to everyone that was involved in the team.Desiree Ellis, head coach - Banyana Banyana
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
