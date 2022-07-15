Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves





This South African soapie star who plays Thys Cupido on the kykNET & kie soapie Arendsvlei, is born and bred in the small fishing village of Hawston in the Cape.

He describes himself as a fisherman by trade and only began his acting career just over ten years ago,

Catch him this Sunday on CapeTalk as he shares his curated 80s and 90s playlist of music that brings back memories of his life story.

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday from 10am.

