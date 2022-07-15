Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista





Bongani started Gugulethu Coffee in 2014

He considers himself one of the best at frothing milk

© capacitorphoto/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit was joined by Bongani Rasmeni, who is the founder and owner of Gugulethu Coffee.

Mr Lester, Gugulethu Coffee was born [in] 2014. Gugulethu Coffee is a big company underground. I got this from my ancestors. I'm not the first Bongani in my family. So I'm here to conquer what they haven't done. Bongani Rasmeni - founder and owner of Gugulethu Coffee

Bongani started out at a well-known coffee shop in Cape Town. He began with washing the dishes, baking followed and being a coffee barista was the dream fulfilled.

If you have to get [a] promotion to another section, it takes 3 months. For me, they always gave me a hard time. It will take two years for me to get into another section. Bongani Rasmeni - founder and owner of Gugulethu Coffee

Bongani - who has his very own blend of beans - took Lester through the basics of making the perfect cup of coffee.

I've got my own blend. I've asked one of the roasteries in town to do my special blend called Mama Blend. It's like an appreciation to my mum. Bongani Rasmeni - founder and owner of Gugulethu Coffee

Bongani takes less than 5 minutes to make a cup of coffee. He also reiterated having different kinds of milk for different people.

