Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered the fraternal message at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress in Boksburg on Friday.
At the congress, Ramaphosal addressed a number of issues faced in the country including confirming that the National Health Insurance (NHI) will be implemented, the Phala Phala farm allegations, the county's load shedding crisis, and the implementation of the Basic Income Grant.
Two of the key themes addressed were the plans to help reduce the burden faced by Eskom through a second state-owned power generation agency and lamenting that he will not be bullied because of the Phala Phala theft allegations.
Speaking on these allegations, Ramaphosa said the state capture showed that no one is above the law and that he is prepared to be held accountable and will assist in investigations.
You would have heard how bold he was in his affirmation that he will not be bullied and he will not be intimidated by those seeking to derail the work that he is trying to do, that's his interpretation, of course, of those charges that were brought against him over the Phala Phala farm issue.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The president also said the creation of the second state-owned power generation entity is a good idea because it would help Eskom relieve the country from its load shedding woes but did not express any of these plans that he claims are being made.
[Ramaphosa] says that they will be announcing interventions and measures that government will be taking to address the Eskom crisis and we do hope in that, we'll hear a lot more detail about this second power station that he says is not a bad idea and further interventions around how much more power can be generated to help get us out the load shedding era.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress
Source : @SACP1921/Twitter
