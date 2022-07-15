Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries
- Trek4Mandela was started in 2012
- Campaign started to raise funds for sanitary pads for girls
Trek4Mandela campaigners are expected to summit Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.
The Trek4Mandela campaign was launched to raise funds for sanitary towels to benefit school girls in Africa.
At the beginning of the initiative we thought that 2020 we would reach 2 million girls with sanitary pads and also raising awareness, not only period poverty but also the taboo that goes with it.Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
Sello believes that doing something instead of saying it means more.
I'm doing my 5th and hopefully my last one. We are not just talking about it, we are also putting our bodies behind initiatives.Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
Sello and his team are hoping to expand their horizon on the amount of countries they wish to help with their sanitary drive.
We hoping to reach 10 African countries starting in Tanzania next week.Sello Hatang - Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
