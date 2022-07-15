SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market
Long-distance running is a lot like opening a business - when the going gets tough and aching knees start giving in, one must still keep going.
Now considering the South African footwear market, entering and competing against seemingly indomitable international brands like Nike, Adidas and Puma is an incredible act to take to task.
Roger Zeino is a South African shoe designer who manufactures specialist running shoes for hard-core athletes.
His company, Pivot and Run, was founded in 2020 during lockdown level 5 and took 18 months to establish.
He hopes to build premium-quality running shoes that not only serve the South African market but have international clients as well.
I just think whether you are doing running shoes or whether you are doing any product, we just need to have more local representation.Roger Zeino, founder - Pivot and Run
Listen to the full audio above.
