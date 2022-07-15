Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) wants government to allow private sector interventions into the restructuring and distribution of energy.
This as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected to announcement measures that will address the country’s electricity crisis, with Busa adding that it wants to hear details and deadlines from the president.
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.
Cas Coovadia says the removal of bottlenecks will help lessen the financial blow placed on the South African economy by loadshedding.
Enable Eskom to purchase power, enable municipal authorities to get power where it needs to be gotten [and] transmitted to their users without any bottlenecks, without any obstacle.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
He added that the private sector has adequate capacity to fast-track Eskom’s recovery processes.
We are not necessarily talking the privatisation route but what we are saying is utilise capacity in the private sector to enable transmission to happen efficiently, effectively and quickly.Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA
This article first appeared on 702 : Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
Source : @BankingZA/Twitter
More from Business
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August
According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt
As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'
Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.Read More
From Ka! to Qashqai, here are SA's worst car names
Lester Kiewit had a chat with marketing analyst - Andrew Frazer and Jonathan Beggs - chief creative officer for Saatchi & Saatchi about the silly names vehicle manufacturers give to cars in the South African market.Read More
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.Read More
SA must accelerate EV production to a global scale: Naamsa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mike Mabasa, National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa executive director, about the road map towards achieving higher production levels of electric vehicles in South Africa.Read More
More from Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Youth programme instills hope in youth from Ocean View
Amy MacIver chatted to the founding director of Vigis Home of Hope on their new programme in Ocean View.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town
Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek.Read More
Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!
The railway bridge crossing over Atlantic Road in Muizenberg keeps claiming victim after victim as unsuspecting truck drivers continue to wedge their vehicles underneath.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day
Some of the events taking place on Monday include beanie handovers with librarians from Edgemead, a beach clean-up with Gordon’s Bay Library, and a visit to a night shelter with Claremont.Read More