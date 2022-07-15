



Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) wants government to allow private sector interventions into the restructuring and distribution of energy.

This as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s expected to announcement measures that will address the country’s electricity crisis, with Busa adding that it wants to hear details and deadlines from the president.

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Cas Coovadia says the removal of bottlenecks will help lessen the financial blow placed on the South African economy by loadshedding.

Enable Eskom to purchase power, enable municipal authorities to get power where it needs to be gotten [and] transmitted to their users without any bottlenecks, without any obstacle. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

He added that the private sector has adequate capacity to fast-track Eskom’s recovery processes.

We are not necessarily talking the privatisation route but what we are saying is utilise capacity in the private sector to enable transmission to happen efficiently, effectively and quickly. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

This article first appeared on 702 : Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis